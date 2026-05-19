Former Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana offers Terrence Mashego advice regarding his next career move – ‘not easy fighting against three national team players’

Terrence Mashego’s loan spell at Durban City is rapidly approaching its conclusion, leaving the 29-year-old with a massive decision regarding his professional future.

After struggling for consistent minutes with the Brazilians, the marauding full-back made the temporary move to KwaZulu-Natal at the start of the season in search of regular action.

The move has proven to be a masterstroke for Mashego’s individual form, as he blossomed into a vital component of a Durban City side that defied the odds to clinch the Nedbank Cup.

With his parent club Mamelodi Sundowns now weighing up their squad options for the upcoming campaign, the defender must decide whether to return to the capital or seek a permanent exit.



