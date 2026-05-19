Durban City
Former Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana offers Terrence Mashego advice regarding his next career move – ‘not easy fighting against three national team players’
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A career-defining crossroad for Mashego
Terrence Mashego’s loan spell at Durban City is rapidly approaching its conclusion, leaving the 29-year-old with a massive decision regarding his professional future.
After struggling for consistent minutes with the Brazilians, the marauding full-back made the temporary move to KwaZulu-Natal at the start of the season in search of regular action.
The move has proven to be a masterstroke for Mashego’s individual form, as he blossomed into a vital component of a Durban City side that defied the odds to clinch the Nedbank Cup.
With his parent club Mamelodi Sundowns now weighing up their squad options for the upcoming campaign, the defender must decide whether to return to the capital or seek a permanent exit.
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Kekana’s warning
Former Sundowns midfield general Hlompho Kekana, speaking on SoccerZone, as reported by KickOff, was blunt about the challenges Mashego would face should he choose to head back to Chloorkop.
Kekana noted that the sheer depth and quality in the Sundowns squad makes it a difficult environment for any player looking to maintain a high level of match fitness.
Kekana said: "When you look at Terrence Mashego, this year he had 21 starts at Durban City.
In the last three seasons, he has never played these kinds of matches.
"I would suggest or ask him to stay at Durban City at least for one more season."
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The battle against national team stars
Kekana highlighted that the path to a starting spot at Sundowns is blocked by some of the finest talents in South African football.
The competition for the left-back role is particularly fierce, with Aubrey Modiba currently established as the primary choice for both the club and Bafana Bafana.
Kekana elaborated on the uphill battle Mashego would face by stating that if he goes back to Sundowns he has to fight for his place in the team, something which the former captain says is "not easy fighting against three national team players."
Beyond Modiba, Masandawana also boast the likes of Fawaaz Basadien and Divine Lunga, both of whom possess international experience.
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What’s next for Durban City?
The core of Kekana’s advice revolves around the psychological and physical benefits of being a guaranteed starter.
After featuring in 28 matches across all competitions this term, Mashego has rediscovered the rhythm that originally made him one of the most sought-after defenders in the Betway Premiership during his time at Cape Town City.
The Sundowns legend emphasised that Mashego "needs to play football matches" to maintain his career trajectory.
With only one game remaining in the current season for Durban City – a KwaZulu Natal Derby against AmaZulu on May 23, the focus shifts to the boardroom, where Sundowns must decide if they are willing to allow the 29-year-old to extend his stay at a club where he has finally found a home.