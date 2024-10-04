Former Mamelodi Sundowns captain Brian Baloyi takes a dig at Masandawana? - 'We only have two clubs in SA, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates & others are teams'
The man nicknamed Spiderman predicts a major shift in South African football, claiming Orlando Pirates will topple Sundowns.
- Baloyi claims only Chiefs and Pirates matter in SA football
- Spiderman predicts Bucs will dethrone Downs as PSL champions
- Amakhosi could finish in the top four