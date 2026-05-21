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Percy Tau, Xanh Nam Dinh FCXanh Nam Dinh FC
Samuel Nkosi

Former Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau follows Njabulo Blom out the exit door at Vietnamese side Nam Dinh FC

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The South African contingent in South East Asia continues to shrink following the shock news that former Masandawana star has been released by Nam Dinh FC. The veteran forward becomes the second high-profile Mzansi star to leave the club in as many days, following hot on the heels of a former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder.

  • Percy Tau, Xanh Nam Dinh FCXanh Nam Dinh FC

    High expectations fail to materialise in Vietnam

    Percy Tau moved to Vietnam in August 2025 as a free agent, completing a surprise switch after cutting ties with Qatar Stars League side Qatar SC at the end of the 2024/25 season.

    When Nam Dinh FC secured the signature of the ‘Lion of Judah’ last year, expectations were high.

    The club was riding the wave of a historic season, having clinched back-to-back Vietnamese V.League 1 titles and Tau’s arrival was meant to bolster the champions for their campaign in Asia’s premier club football competition, the AFC Champions League—marking only the third time the club has participated in the continental tournament.

    At the time of his signing, the club’s management lauded the former Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly star as a marquee addition, praising his extensive European and African experience.

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    A disappointing statistical return for the Lion of Judah

    Despite the initial excitement, the 32-year-old struggled to replicate his clinical best form in Southeast Asia.

    During his stint with the V.League 1 side, Tau managed to feature in 22 games across all competitions.

    He leaves the club having scored one goal and contributed four assists to his name, a return that ultimately led to the decision to part ways.



  • Percy Tau shown the exit door

    The club released a brief statement on Thursday, 21 May, confirming the departure of the South African talisman.

    "Thank you for your contributions, Percy Tau. Wishing you success and good luck on your journey ahead," the club said as quoted by FARPost.

    This exit mirrors the departure of Njabulo Blom, leaving the South African representation at the club non-existent.

    Having previously starred for some of the biggest clubs on the African continent and overseas, the Bafana forward is once again a free agent as he looks to navigate his next career move.

    With his pedigree in the Premier League and the Egyptian Premier League, interest is expected to be high, though at 32, the forward faces a crucial decision regarding the twilight years of his career.


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    What's next for Percy Tau?

    Tau's search for a new club is expected to be a difficult one, given his dip in form in the past few years, age profile and his failure to fire at the Vietnamese league level

    The left-footed attacker has also lost his place in the Bafana Bafana squad and is expected to miss out on Hugo Broos' World Cup squad.

    In the next couple of weeks, Tau will weigh up his options with returning to the African continent the biggest possibility.

    It remains to be seen which club will pounce on the experienced attacker on a free transfer, and likely reduced wages.

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