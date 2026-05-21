Former Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau follows Njabulo Blom out the exit door at Vietnamese side Nam Dinh FC

Percy Tau moved to Vietnam in August 2025 as a free agent, completing a surprise switch after cutting ties with Qatar Stars League side Qatar SC at the end of the 2024/25 season.

When Nam Dinh FC secured the signature of the ‘Lion of Judah’ last year, expectations were high.

The club was riding the wave of a historic season, having clinched back-to-back Vietnamese V.League 1 titles and Tau’s arrival was meant to bolster the champions for their campaign in Asia’s premier club football competition, the AFC Champions League—marking only the third time the club has participated in the continental tournament.

At the time of his signing, the club’s management lauded the former Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly star as a marquee addition, praising his extensive European and African experience.