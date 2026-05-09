Former Kaizer Chiefs winger claims Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng has 'graduated' and earned his move to Europe with a PSL winner's medal round his neck

Relebohile Mofokeng has been the standout performer for Orlando Pirates this season, racking up 11 goals and eight assists across all competitions.

This evolution has prompted former Bafana Bafana international George Lebese to claim that the attacker is ready for the next step in his career, preferably after securing the league title with the Sea Robbers.

Speaking on Radio 2000's Game On, Lebese was full of praise for the player nicknamed 'President ya ma2K'.

“I'm glad to see 'Rele' graduating now. I don't think we can refer to him as a youngster anymore, because he's carrying the team, and he's doing everything that he can to also win the league for himself.

"It would be nice for him to win the league, let's be honest,” Lebese said.