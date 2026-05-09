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Former Kaizer Chiefs winger claims Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng has 'graduated' and earned his move to Europe with a PSL winner's medal round his neck
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Mofokeng no longer just a prospect
Relebohile Mofokeng has been the standout performer for Orlando Pirates this season, racking up 11 goals and eight assists across all competitions.
This evolution has prompted former Bafana Bafana international George Lebese to claim that the attacker is ready for the next step in his career, preferably after securing the league title with the Sea Robbers.
Speaking on Radio 2000's Game On, Lebese was full of praise for the player nicknamed 'President ya ma2K'.
“I'm glad to see 'Rele' graduating now. I don't think we can refer to him as a youngster anymore, because he's carrying the team, and he's doing everything that he can to also win the league for himself.
"It would be nice for him to win the league, let's be honest,” Lebese said.
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The tactical switch that unlocked Rele
Earlier in the campaign, Mofokeng struggled to find his rhythm as new coach Abdeslam Ouaddou experimented with the squad.
Having previously thrived on the left wing under Jose Riveiro, Mofokeng was often moved around or relegated to the bench to accommodate new signing Oswin Appollis.
However, a move to the 'number ten' role has completely revitalised his game.
Lebese believes this central deployment is where Mofokeng truly belongs due to his physical attributes.
“I think his body structure allows him to play more as a ten; he can dodge tackles, run away from defenders that are strong, but if you put him solely in the line, it becomes difficult when he plays against strong players,” the former Chiefs star explained.
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Europe calling for the Pirates talisman
With Pirates still firmly in the title hunt with games against Magesi, Durban City, and Orbit College remaining, the focus is on whether Mofokeng can lead his side to the trophy before potentially seeking a move abroad.
Lebese feels the timing is perfect for the Bafana Bafana international to test himself at a higher level.
“I think every South African would like for him to win the league and have him leave South Africa for Europe or wherever he decides to go, having won the league.
"He got his form back at a crucial time; there was a time where he was not okay, his form dipped a little bit, but he quickly recovered.
"I think he's confident again, he's included in the national team, he's our number ten, it's good for Orlando Pirates,” Lebese concluded.
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What comes next for Mofokeng?
The Sea Robbers last won the title in 2011–12 and have spent the last three seasons as Mamelodi Sundowns' bridesmaids in the league.
However, optimism has risen amongst fans as Sundowns recent stumbles in the league have presented an opportunity for Mofokeng and his teammates to finally get over the line.
Win their remaining matches and they will be champions.
However, whether they see it through or not, this will surely be Mofokeng's last season in the PSL as the gifted youngster deserves a chance to test himself in a European league.
Potential suitors will, however, be able to take a closer look at the playmaker during the 2026 FIFA World Cup as he will be integral part of Hugo Broos' plans.