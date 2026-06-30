Former Kaizer Chiefs winger believes Sipho Mbule could still make a move to Naturena – ‘Orlando Pirates never believed in him, it was as if they were doing him a favour by playing him'

Junior Khanye is optimistic that Sipho Mbule's move to Iraq will provide the necessary environment for the 28-year-old to revive a career that had stalled at Orlando Pirates.

Having been deemed surplus to requirements by the Buccaneers, Mbule’s switch to Zakho FC is seen by Khanye as a vital step away from local distractions.

"What is important is for Sipho is to play football.

"Sipho is talented, he made a good decision by leaving the country, it's a blessing in disguise," Khanye told KickOff.