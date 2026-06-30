Former Kaizer Chiefs winger believes Sipho Mbule could still make a move to Naturena – ‘Orlando Pirates never believed in him, it was as if they were doing him a favour by playing him'
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A blessing in disguise for Mbule
Junior Khanye is optimistic that Sipho Mbule's move to Iraq will provide the necessary environment for the 28-year-old to revive a career that had stalled at Orlando Pirates.
Having been deemed surplus to requirements by the Buccaneers, Mbule’s switch to Zakho FC is seen by Khanye as a vital step away from local distractions.
"What is important is for Sipho is to play football.
"Sipho is talented, he made a good decision by leaving the country, it's a blessing in disguise," Khanye told KickOff.
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Accountability and the road to Naturena
While the move takes Mbule far from the PSL, Khanye insists that the door to Kaizer Chiefs is not closed.
He suggests that if Mbule can rediscover his best form in the Middle East, a return to one of South Africa’s ‘Big Three’ - specifically Amakhosi - remains a distinct possibility for the gifted playmaker.
"Sipho will still come back to play for one of the big teams in the country, and after this, he might return to Kaizer Chiefs," Khanye said.
He also noted that Mbule must take responsibility for his past, stating:
"He must first admit to himself [that] he is the one who hurt his career.
"He must thank God he is getting another chance, some players don't get so many chances in football."
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Support systems and agency praise
Khanye was quick to praise Mbule’s representatives, Mike Makaab and Prosport, for securing a professional contract at a time when many players might have been left in the lurch.
The former Chiefs star noted that having a strong support structure is essential when a player's career reaches such a critical crossroads.
"I worked with Prosport some years ago. Most agents run away when things are like they are right now in a player's career," Khanye remarked.
He believes that if he takes his family with him to Iraq, Mbule will have a platform to thrive.
"He will focus throughout because he doesn't have friends; he must take his wife and children with him," he added.
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The potential for a European jump
Despite viewing the move to the Iraqi league as a temporary step back in terms of prestige, Khanye is convinced that Mbule possesses unique attributes that could even attract interest from European scouts who would judge him solely on his footballing merit rather than his reputation in the PSL.
"Besides Chiefs, he might go to a bigger country in Europe because they don't know him there, so they won't judge him like we do here.
"Because when it comes to talent, you can't doubt him. What he's got is rare," Khanye concluded.
He also took a swipe at Mbule's former employers, claiming:
"At Pirates they never believed in him, it was as if they were doing him a favour by playing him."