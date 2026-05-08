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Former Kaizer Chiefs star Khama Billiat reveals why he sensationally rejected Orlando Pirates transfer: 'I never imagined myself playing for them'
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The secret hijack: How Ajax tried to sell Billiat
Khama Billiat’s journey in the PSL is the stuff of legend, particularly his trophy-laden years at Mamelodi Sundowns and his high-profile stint with Kaizer Chiefs.
However, the 35-year-old has now revealed that before he became a hero at Chloorkop, his then-employers, Ajax Cape Town, attempted to ship him off to their rivals in Soweto without his blessing.
Speaking in an interview, Billiat detailed the confusion that met him upon his return from off-season leave in 2013.
"So I spent three years at Ajax Cape Town, and in my third year, I returned home to Zimbabwe at the end of the season," Billiat said as quoted on FARPost.
"And when I returned for the 2013/14 season, I was told that I was at the wrong destination,"
The playmaker quickly discovered that the Urban Warriors had already shaken hands on a deal that would have seen him don the famous black and white of Orlando Pirates.
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'I refused to join Pirates' -Billiat
Despite the clubs reaching an agreement, Billiat was adamant that he would not be forced into a move he didn't believe in.
The Zimbabwean international admitted that he had no desire to join the Buccaneers, citing the reputations and stories he had heard from fellow professionals regarding the environment at the club.
His heart was already set on the project being built at Mamelodi Sundowns under Patrice Motsepe’s ambitious vision.
Explaining his decision to stand his ground, Billiat said: "I was told to go to Johannesburg to join Orlando Pirates because the club, Ajax Cape Town, had already agreed to sell me to them.
"What was left was for me to agree on personal terms, but I said no, because I never wanted to play for Orlando Pirates.
"I never imagined myself playing for them, maybe because of the experiences I’d heard about former players at the club.
"I wanted to join Mamelodi Sundowns because they wanted me, and I also wanted to play alongside Teko Modise and other stars.
"That’s how I ended up at Sundowns, but for a moment, a move to Pirates was on the cards."
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A legacy secured through Chloorkop success
The decision to hold out for a move to Sundowns proved to be a masterstroke.
Billiat became the focal point of a dominant era, winning the CAF Champions League in 2016 and cleaning up at the PSL awards.
While the transition to the star-studded Brazilians' squad was daunting, the support system around him ensured he flourished into one of the league's all-time greats before eventually moving to Kaizer Chiefs in 2018.
Reflecting on the early days of his career-defining move, Billiat credited his late representative for helping him navigate the pressure.
"At Sundowns, it was tough at first, but my manager, the late Edzai Kasinauyo, told me it would never be easy because it was a new environment, but the reception was overwhelming, and everything went well," he added.
Now turning out for Scotland FC back in his homeland, Billiat remains a figure of immense respect in South Africa, even if Pirates fans are left wondering what might have been.
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What's next for Billiat?
Billiat is currently sidelined with a groin injury in the Zimbabwean Premier League with scottland.
In the past few months, there have been widespread rumours about the possibility of an attacker returning to South Africa.
However, the former Mamelodi Sundowns star has remained focused in a club in his home country.