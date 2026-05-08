Former Kaizer Chiefs star Khama Billiat reveals why he sensationally rejected Orlando Pirates transfer: 'I never imagined myself playing for them'

Khama Billiat’s journey in the PSL is the stuff of legend, particularly his trophy-laden years at Mamelodi Sundowns and his high-profile stint with Kaizer Chiefs.

However, the 35-year-old has now revealed that before he became a hero at Chloorkop, his then-employers, Ajax Cape Town, attempted to ship him off to their rivals in Soweto without his blessing.

Speaking in an interview, Billiat detailed the confusion that met him upon his return from off-season leave in 2013.

"So I spent three years at Ajax Cape Town, and in my third year, I returned home to Zimbabwe at the end of the season," Billiat said as quoted on FARPost.

"And when I returned for the 2013/14 season, I was told that I was at the wrong destination,"

The playmaker quickly discovered that the Urban Warriors had already shaken hands on a deal that would have seen him don the famous black and white of Orlando Pirates.







