Former Kaizer Chiefs star issues stern warning to Fernando da Cruz over Amakhosi fan expectations - 'They don't want to wait and...'

As Fernando da Cruz prepares for his first competitive taste of life in the Soweto pressure cooker, former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Frank Makua has made it clear that the Frenchman will not be granted a grace period.

The new coach, who officially took the reins at the start of July, is already feeling the weight of expectation following a pre-season tour in Spain that failed to produce a single victory.

Makua, who understands the unique environment of the club better than most, emphasised that the 'new coach' tag will offer little protection once the Premier Soccer League season begins.

"For me, he must enjoy; the most important part is to enjoy what you're doing," Makua told KickOff.

"Coaching a team like Kaizer Chiefs is not child's play; go there and deliver.

"They don't want to wait and say, 'No, we understand the coach is new', no.







