Former Kaizer Chiefs star issues stern warning to Fernando da Cruz over Amakhosi fan expectations - 'They don't want to wait and...'
No room for excuses at Naturena
As Fernando da Cruz prepares for his first competitive taste of life in the Soweto pressure cooker, former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Frank Makua has made it clear that the Frenchman will not be granted a grace period.
The new coach, who officially took the reins at the start of July, is already feeling the weight of expectation following a pre-season tour in Spain that failed to produce a single victory.
Makua, who understands the unique environment of the club better than most, emphasised that the 'new coach' tag will offer little protection once the Premier Soccer League season begins.
"For me, he must enjoy; the most important part is to enjoy what you're doing," Makua told KickOff.
"Coaching a team like Kaizer Chiefs is not child's play; go there and deliver.
"They don't want to wait and say, 'No, we understand the coach is new', no.
- Backpagepix
Pre-season struggles and looming tests
The journey under Da Cruz has already seen its share of ups and downs during their European excursion.
The Glamour Boys recorded 1-1 draws against Scottish heavyweights Rangers and Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Kholood, but a -1 defeat to Spanish side Elche highlighted that there is still significant work to be done.
The expectations from the supporters will naturally shift from curiosity to demand as soon as the whistle blows.
Makua believes that the infrastructure and the pedigree of the club necessitate immediate success, regardless of the transition period.
"You have to deliver when you coach Kaizer Chiefs.
"So hopefully the technical team is going to support him, give him the support that he deserves, all the best to him."
- Kaizer Chiefs
Maintaining the tactical identity
Interestingly, Makua does not believe that Da Cruz needs to reinvent the wheel when it comes to the team's tactical approach.
Despite the managerial change, the former midfielder pointed out that the squad showed signs of improvement toward the end of the previous campaign.
"I don't think he will tamper with the style of play (much); he knows what type of a team he is coaching.
"I think he's got the clips; he watched Kaizer Chiefs of last season," Makua continued in his assessment of the situation.
- Rangers
The ultimate goal for the Glamour Boys
The 2026/27 season represents a fresh start for a club that has struggled to maintain consistency in recent years.
With a new head coach and fresh faces in the technical team, the objective remains the same: challenging for silverware and restoring the club's status at the summit of South African football.
As the countdown to the Premier Soccer League opener begins, all eyes will be on how the French coach integrates his ideas while respecting the traditions of the club.
Whether Da Cruz can silence the doubters and meet the high standards set by club legends remains to be seen, but the message from the Chiefs fraternity is unambiguous.
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