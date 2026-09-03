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Former Kaizer Chiefs star Glody Lilepo tips Fernando Da Cruz for success at Naturena - 'They have signed a lot of good players'
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Lilepo impressed by Da Cruz revolution
Former Kaizer Chiefs forward Glody Lilepo believes the club has the right foundation to challenge for major honours again under new head coach Fernando Da Cruz.
The Congolese attacker, who recently departed Naturena after a year-and-a-half spell with Amakhosi to join Libyan giants Al Ahly Benghazi, has given his thoughts on the changes taking place at the Soweto giants.
And while Lilepo believes the signs are encouraging, he feels patience will be key as Da Cruz and his new-look squad continue to find their feet in the Betway Premiership.
The forward is adamant that the recruitment drive overseen by the management and technical team has drastically improved the quality available to the French tactician.
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New signings the key to success
“I am happy with the team. They have signed a lot of good players. The coach has selected many new players who can bring change to the team,” Lilepo told Soccer Laduma.
The 29-year-old, who arrived at Naturena from Valenciennes, understands the pressure that comes with wearing the famous gold and black jersey.
“They have already played some games, so now we have to give them time and wish them good luck. We will see how they finish the league. But I strongly believe that the team can do well. When we left, the team was in third place, and now they have started again with a new team and new players.
“When we left, the team was in third place, and now they have started again with a new team and new players. So, we have to give them time. I believe they can do well.”
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A positive start to the campaign
Chiefs currently sit third in the Betway Premiership standings after collecting eight points from their opening four matches, having recorded two wins and two draws.
This steady start has provided a platform for Da Cruz to implement his tactical philosophy without the immediate pressure of a results crisis.
Lilepo's comments come as Chiefs look to build on the progress made during his time at the club, which included helping Amakhosi bring an end to their long wait for silverware.
The forward’s departure was met with mixed emotions by the fans, but his endorsement of the current project suggests that the club is moving in the right direction.
What comes next for Lilepo?
Lilepo will be looking to take his form at Chiefs to Libya, having signed with Ahly Benghazi in the current transfer window.
The highly-rated winger swapped the Betway Premiership for North Africa, aiming to continue the steady growth in his career.
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