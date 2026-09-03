Former Kaizer Chiefs star Glody Lilepo tips Fernando Da Cruz for success at Naturena - 'They have signed a lot of good players'

Former Kaizer Chiefs forward Glody Lilepo believes the club has the right foundation to challenge for major honours again under new head coach Fernando Da Cruz.

The Congolese attacker, who recently departed Naturena after a year-and-a-half spell with Amakhosi to join Libyan giants Al Ahly Benghazi, has given his thoughts on the changes taking place at the Soweto giants.

And while Lilepo believes the signs are encouraging, he feels patience will be key as Da Cruz and his new-look squad continue to find their feet in the Betway Premiership.

The forward is adamant that the recruitment drive overseen by the management and technical team has drastically improved the quality available to the French tactician.







