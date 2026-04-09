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Relebohile Mofokeng, Orlando Pirates vs Marumo Gallants, February 2026Orlando Pirates
Khothatso Leballo

Former Kaizer Chiefs star explains why Orlando Pirates' Relebohile Mofokeng deserves PSL Footballer of the Year accolade

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R. Mofokeng

Discussions are already heating up over who will replace Lucas Ribeiro Costa as the Premier Soccer League’s best player. With the 2025/26 season entering its final stages, the league’s standout performers are starting to pull away from other players. Their impact in the closing weeks could ultimately decide who walks away with the gong.

  • Relebohile Mofokeng and Marcelo Allende, Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Mofokeng in top form

    Orlando Pirates attacker Relebohile Mofokeng is in a rich vein of form, having scored five goals in his last two Premier League games.

    He has also been crowned Man of the Match six times after outstanding performances.

    Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Junior Khanye explains why Mofokeng deserves to be crowned the PSL Footballer of the Season. 

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  • Junior Khanye YT video screenshotYouTube

    Khanye picks his man

    “Player of the Season is Relebohile Mofokeng,” said Khanye as per iDiski Times.

    “Players’ Player of the Season [is] Appollis and Midfielder of the Season is between Thalente Mbatha, Teboho Mokoena, and Marcelo Allende, that’s for me this year.

    “Honestly, Relebohile Mofokeng is my Player of the Season, I mean it’s been a while since a player has won Man of the Match award five times consecutively."

  • Relebohile Mofokeng, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Why Mofokeng deserves it

    “This boy is something else, look at his age. And Appolis first season at Orlando Pirates from Polokwane City, I didn’t expect he’d have such a start," added Khanye.

    “The boy recently scored his first [professional] hat-trick and now two goals and a crucial time where they are competing with Sundowns and psychologically, he’s so strong.

    “He deserved the Man of the Match today, and the movement between him and Appollis is also on song.”,

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  • Relebohile Mofokeng, Orlando Pirates, March 2026Backpage

    Another voice backing Mofokeng

    Former Pirates forward Phumudzo Manenzhe shares Khanye's sentiments.

    "I agree with Matthew [Booth]; to say I would go with Rele Mofokeng," Manenzhe said as per KickOff.

    "It's not every week that we see a player getting Man of the Match, having scored three goals. It's hard to find a hat trick in the PSL.

    "Therefore, I will still say to you, the President [Mofokeng] did so well against TS Galaxy. The way Rele is playing, I would give him the Footballer of the Season Award today. If the season ended today, I would give it Rele Mofokeng."

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