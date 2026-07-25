Former Kaizer Chiefs star explains why Fernando Da Cruz could be finished in the transfer market - 'He wants to see who he can use in that squad'

Kaizer Chiefs have already bolstered their squad with the arrivals of Adolf Mtasingwa Bitegeko, Thabo Moloisane and Renaldo Leaner, but questions continue to be asked about whether more reinforcements will follow.

Speaking on Friday, Fernando Da Cruz revealed that he is looking to add four attacking players to his squad.

Despite the speculation, former Chiefs midfielder Frank Makua believes the coach will first want to assess the players already at his disposal before making any further moves in the transfer market.

"So far I think they want to give the players of last season a chance, because most of the players did not get a chance last season, so that is why maybe," Makua told KickOff.



