Former Kaizer Chiefs star explains why Fernando Da Cruz could be finished in the transfer market - 'He wants to see who he can use in that squad'
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Evaluation over acquisition at Naturena
Kaizer Chiefs have already bolstered their squad with the arrivals of Adolf Mtasingwa Bitegeko, Thabo Moloisane and Renaldo Leaner, but questions continue to be asked about whether more reinforcements will follow.
Speaking on Friday, Fernando Da Cruz revealed that he is looking to add four attacking players to his squad.
Despite the speculation, former Chiefs midfielder Frank Makua believes the coach will first want to assess the players already at his disposal before making any further moves in the transfer market.
"So far I think they want to give the players of last season a chance, because most of the players did not get a chance last season, so that is why maybe," Makua told KickOff.
- Kaizer Chiefs
'He's going to give everyone a chance'
"The new coach is there as well, so he wants to see who he can use in that squad," he continued.
"So maybe later during the course of the season, when the window is open, he will try to beef up wherever he wants to beef up.
"But for now I think he's going to give everyone a chance."
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Youth must step into the void
With fewer senior reinforcements arriving than expected, the pressure is now mounting on the club's rising stars to deliver consistently.
Makua has pointed directly at the younger contingent within the squad, specifically highlighting Mfundo Vilakazi as a player who must seize this opportunity.
The legend also expressed significant admiration for Lebohang Maboe, noting his disappointment that the player missed out on recent international recognition despite his obvious quality at club level.
"Players like Mfundo Vilakazi will have to step up.
"I was so impressed with Maboe, and I think he deserved a chance to go to the World Cup but unfortunately…for me he deserves a chance to be in that national team squad," Makua added.
Final auditions before the season starts
The pre-season schedule is drawing to a close, giving Da Cruz one final look at his personnel in a competitive environment.
Chiefs are scheduled to face Scottland FC in a high-profile friendly for the Toyota Cup this Sunday at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium.
If the current squad fails to impress in these final stages of preparation, the board may be forced to reconsider their quiet approach in the market.
However, for now, the message from the camp is one of patience and internal development.
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