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Fernando Da Cruz Kaizer ChiefsKaizer Chiefs
Sinolwetu Tompela

Former Kaizer Chiefs star explains why Fernando Da Cruz could be finished in the transfer market - 'He wants to see who he can use in that squad'

Kaizer Chiefs
F. Da Cruz
A. Bitegeko
T. Moloisane
R. Leaner
Premier Soccer League
M. Vilakazi
L. Maboe

Amakhosi faithful have grown increasingly restless during a surprisingly quiet transfer window, but club legend Frank Makua believes the French tactician is taking a measured approach. The former midfielder suggests that the new head coach could be prioritising a full evaluation of his current roster before diving back into the market.

  • Fernando Da CruzBackpagepix

    Evaluation over acquisition at Naturena

    Kaizer Chiefs have already bolstered their squad with the arrivals of Adolf Mtasingwa Bitegeko, Thabo Moloisane and Renaldo Leaner, but questions continue to be asked about whether more reinforcements will follow.

    Speaking on Friday, Fernando Da Cruz revealed that he is looking to add four attacking players to his squad.

    Despite the speculation, former Chiefs midfielder Frank Makua believes the coach will first want to assess the players already at his disposal before making any further moves in the transfer market.

    "So far I think they want to give the players of last season a chance, because most of the players did not get a chance last season, so that is why maybe," Makua told KickOff.


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  • Fernando Da Cruz Kaizer ChiefsKaizer Chiefs

    'He's going to give everyone a chance'

    "The new coach is there as well, so he wants to see who he can use in that squad," he continued.

    "So maybe later during the course of the season, when the window is open, he will try to beef up wherever he wants to beef up.

    "But for now I think he's going to give everyone a chance."


  • Mduduzi Shabalala and Mfundo Vilakazi, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Youth must step into the void

    With fewer senior reinforcements arriving than expected, the pressure is now mounting on the club's rising stars to deliver consistently.

    Makua has pointed directly at the younger contingent within the squad, specifically highlighting Mfundo Vilakazi as a player who must seize this opportunity.

    The legend also expressed significant admiration for Lebohang Maboe, noting his disappointment that the player missed out on recent international recognition despite his obvious quality at club level.

    "Players like Mfundo Vilakazi will have to step up.

    "I was so impressed with Maboe, and I think he deserved a chance to go to the World Cup but unfortunately…for me he deserves a chance to be in that national team squad," Makua added.


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  • Final auditions before the season starts

    The pre-season schedule is drawing to a close, giving Da Cruz one final look at his personnel in a competitive environment.

    Chiefs are scheduled to face Scottland FC in a high-profile friendly for the Toyota Cup this Sunday at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium.

    If the current squad fails to impress in these final stages of preparation, the board may be forced to reconsider their quiet approach in the market.

    However, for now, the message from the camp is one of patience and internal development.


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Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
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