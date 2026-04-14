Former Kaizer Chiefs star convinced Eric Tinkler is not the right man to take over at Naturena because Amakhosi 'need a coach who will tell the management what needs to be done'

Various reports suggest that Eric Tinkler has been sacked as Sekhukhune United coach.

Paulus Masehe is said to have assumed charge of Banina Noko for the rest of the season.

The developments about Tinkler come as Kaizer Chiefs are looking for a new coach for next season.

Former Amakhosi winger Junior Khanye has discouraged Chiefs from turning to Tinkler as their coach for next season, and he explains his stance.