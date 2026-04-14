Former Kaizer Chiefs star convinced Eric Tinkler is not the right man to take over at Naturena because Amakhosi 'need a coach who will tell the management what needs to be done'
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Tinkler's Sekhukhune situation
Various reports suggest that Eric Tinkler has been sacked as Sekhukhune United coach.
Paulus Masehe is said to have assumed charge of Banina Noko for the rest of the season.
The developments about Tinkler come as Kaizer Chiefs are looking for a new coach for next season.
Former Amakhosi winger Junior Khanye has discouraged Chiefs from turning to Tinkler as their coach for next season, and he explains his stance.
- AFP
The best coach for Chiefs
“I love Tinkler with all my heart, but this is not the right time for him to go to Kaizer Chiefs,” Khanye told KickOff.
“The only coach that can help Chiefs now is Pitso Mosimane. In fact, he should already be communicating with them so that he can draft his requirements for next season. You need a high-profile coach at Chiefs."
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A coach who tells management what to do
“Chiefs need a coach who will tell the management what needs to be done," said Khanye.
"That is the type of coach they will need to compete like Mamelodi Sundowns and Pirates next season.
"They should start speaking to their next coach now so that he is able to start watching their remaining games.
“I like Tinkler because I understand why he couldn't succeed at Cape Town City. They sold many of their players, but they didn't replace them with the same quality," added the ex-Amakhosi star.
"He went to Sekhukhune United, and they are fifth on the log table as we speak. He would have challenged for the league next season."
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Tinkler will suffer Johnson's fate
“He will get there, lose two or three league games, and not win the MTN8, and he will be immediately put under pressure," Khanye continued.
"He will experience the same situation that was experienced by Johnson. They will wait for him to make one mistake and sack him. I don't think they will respect Tinkler enough to give him an open chequebook.
“At Chiefs, he will ask for a player, and I don't think they will go all out and get him that player.
“Chiefs need a coach they will respect, a coach that has won league titles and even the Champions League," the ex-Amajita star concluded.
"A coach who can get the best out of South African players, a coach who is arrogant in his job. We need Pitso Mosimane at Chiefs."