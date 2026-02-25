Former Kaizer Chiefs star bold on the price Amakhosi are paying ahead of Soweto Derby against Orlando Pirates, 'When you win ugly, you’ll lose games in a row'

Kaizer Chiefs kicked off the year 2026 after the 2025 AFCON break with four straight victories across all competitions.

However, the slim wins were viewed as smash-and-grab results as Amalhosi were far from convincing.

Some predicted it was just a matter of time before their bubble would be burst.

What followed was a rough patch of form that included three defeats and a win, as they bowed out of the CAF Confederation Cup, as well as elimination from the Nedbank Cup.

Former Amakhosi winger Junior Khanye feels they are paying the price of what he calls winning ugly.