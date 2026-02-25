Former Kaizer Chiefs star bold on the price Amakhosi are paying ahead of Soweto Derby against Orlando Pirates, 'When you win ugly, you’ll lose games in a row'
Amakhosi's campaign
Kaizer Chiefs kicked off the year 2026 after the 2025 AFCON break with four straight victories across all competitions.
However, the slim wins were viewed as smash-and-grab results as Amalhosi were far from convincing.
Some predicted it was just a matter of time before their bubble would be burst.
What followed was a rough patch of form that included three defeats and a win, as they bowed out of the CAF Confederation Cup, as well as elimination from the Nedbank Cup.
Former Amakhosi winger Junior Khanye feels they are paying the price of what he calls winning ugly.
The results of Chiefs winning ugly
“When you win ugly, you’ll lose games in a row,” Khanye said on iDiski Times.
“Kaizer Chiefs games when they were winning 1-0, 1-0 and 1-0, to me it was not convincing. A team that plays against Kaizer Chiefs is not scared.
“If you play against players at Kaizer Chiefs, I don’t think you can be scared. Players at Kaizer Chiefs also need to take responsibility.
"I mean, there are mistakes that they make like that ball [Ashley] Du Preez missed. You can’t play for Chiefs and always want to point fingers at the coach," he added.
Soweto Derby a battle of wounded teams
Chiefs' difficult run of form might not be what they wanted in their build-up for the Soweto Derby clash with Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
However, their opponents Pirates, are also coming from last week's defeat by Sundowns and the Nedbank Cup elimination by a lower-division side.
That makes the derby a battle of wounded teams keen to restore pride and increase chances of winning the league title.
The hope!
Chiefs and Pirates are currently ramping up their preparations for Saturday's match, hoping they will not be hit by last-minute injuries that could derail the coaches' plans.