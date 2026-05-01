Former Kaizer Chiefs star banking on Amakhosi experience to drive TS Galaxy’ silverware push - 'I scored in the final for us to lift the Nedbank Cup and I also was on the losing end as well'

Bernard Parker has officially stepped into the technical area as the man in charge at TS Galaxy following Adnan Beganovic's exit.

Tasked with steering the Rockets through a high-stakes cup final, he is drawing heavily on his Kaizer Chiefs legendary status to inspire his charges at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Having played the hero for Amakhosi back in 2013, Parker knows exactly what it takes to deliver when the pressure reaches a boiling point.

The veteran campaigner is now channelling that experience and tactical nous to ensure his squad understands the gravity of their clash against Durban City, a match that carries the weight to redefine their careers.



