Former Kaizer Chiefs star banking on Amakhosi experience to drive TS Galaxy’ silverware push - 'I scored in the final for us to lift the Nedbank Cup and I also was on the losing end as well'
Leveraging Chiefs' pedigree for cup glory
Bernard Parker has officially stepped into the technical area as the man in charge at TS Galaxy following Adnan Beganovic's exit.
Tasked with steering the Rockets through a high-stakes cup final, he is drawing heavily on his Kaizer Chiefs legendary status to inspire his charges at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.
Having played the hero for Amakhosi back in 2013, Parker knows exactly what it takes to deliver when the pressure reaches a boiling point.
The veteran campaigner is now channelling that experience and tactical nous to ensure his squad understands the gravity of their clash against Durban City, a match that carries the weight to redefine their careers.
- TS Galaxy
Drawing on both sides of the final fence
Speaking to the media in Polokwane, Parker explained why his voice carries such weight in the dressing room.
"The good thing about it is that when I get to tell the players about the Nedbank Cup, and I get to explain to them what it’s like to be in the final, or I get to explain to them what it’s like to experience being in the final, is because I come from that as a player. So, the message is more stronger to the players," he said as quoted by iDiski Times.
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The winning mentality and the dying minutes
For Parker, the details of his playing days serve as the perfect educational tool for a Galaxy squad looking to cement its own legacy.
He remains one of the few figures in South African football who can speak with absolute authority on the psychological shift required to win a final in the regulation time's final gasp, a skill he hopes to transfer to his current roster.
“And I’ve also won the Nedbank Cup as well as a player actually scored in the final towards the dying minutes," Parker reflected during the pre-match press conference.
"I scored in the final for us to lift the Nedbank Cup, and I also was on the losing end as well against the very same team that I’m coaching today."
This dual experience allows him to prepare the Rockets' stars for every possible scenario they might face on Saturday.
Impacting lives beyond the ninety minutes
Beyond the tactics and the technical drills, Parker is framing the final as a life-changing opportunity.
He understands that for many players in the Galaxy camp, a trophy win against Durban City is about more than just a medal; it is about visibility, career progression, and the prestige that comes with conquering the Ke Yona tournament.
He concluded his address by emphasising the long-term rewards of a cup victory.
“So, it’s just to make sure that the players understand how massive this is, and also, at the same time, how this could impact their lives massively as well.”