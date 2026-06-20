Former Kaizer Chiefs star backs Mbekezeli Mbokazi for midfield role to replace suspended Teboho Mokoena - 'He can play as a single pivot'

Former South African international and Kaizer Chiefs great Stanton Fredericks has stirred the pot by suggesting a radical change for Bafana Bafana’s must-win clash at Estadio BBVA.

With midfield lynchpins Teboho Mokoena and Themba Zwane ruled out through suspension, Fredericks believes that shifting defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi into the engine room could be the masterstroke Hugo Broos needs against the Asian giants in Monterrey.

Fredericks argues that the Chicago Fire star possesses the technical and physical attributes to dominate the center of the park.

"You have two midfielders that are out," Fredericks explained as per Pan-African Football.

"You, maybe, need to think of putting Mbokazi as a number 6. We have seen him in the qualifiers.

"He is comfortable enough in midfield. He can bite.

"He can play as a single pivot…that could possibly be the solution. But yes, we are light without Mokoena, and this is where your squad selection must pay you back."