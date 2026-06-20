Former Kaizer Chiefs star backs Mbekezeli Mbokazi for midfield role to replace suspended Teboho Mokoena - 'He can play as a single pivot'
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The case for a tactical shift
Former South African international and Kaizer Chiefs great Stanton Fredericks has stirred the pot by suggesting a radical change for Bafana Bafana’s must-win clash at Estadio BBVA.
With midfield lynchpins Teboho Mokoena and Themba Zwane ruled out through suspension, Fredericks believes that shifting defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi into the engine room could be the masterstroke Hugo Broos needs against the Asian giants in Monterrey.
Fredericks argues that the Chicago Fire star possesses the technical and physical attributes to dominate the center of the park.
"You have two midfielders that are out," Fredericks explained as per Pan-African Football.
"You, maybe, need to think of putting Mbokazi as a number 6. We have seen him in the qualifiers.
"He is comfortable enough in midfield. He can bite.
"He can play as a single pivot…that could possibly be the solution. But yes, we are light without Mokoena, and this is where your squad selection must pay you back."
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Debate over defensive stability
While Fredericks is confident in Mbokazi's versatility, it remains to be seen if Broos will rope in the hard-tackling defender in the central defensive midfield position.
The experienced mentor will have the option of Jayden Adams, Thalente Mbatha, and Sphephelo Sithole to replace Mokoena in the middle of the park.
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Mbokazi’s meteoric rise to prominence
The fact that Mbokazi is even being discussed as a midfield solution speaks volumes about his incredible journey over the last 18 months.
Since making his professional debut for Orlando Pirates in late 2024, the youngster has enjoyed a rapid ascent, even captaining the Buccaneers before securing a high-profile move to Major League Soccer.
His transition to North American football has been seamless, making him a regular starter for the Chicago Fire.
Broos himself has previously admitted to being enamored by the youngster's ceiling.
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High stakes in Monterrey
The math is simple for Bafana: only a victory will guarantee their progression to the next stage of the tournament.
While a draw might be sufficient for South Korea, depending on the result between the Czech Republic and Mexico, South Africa knows that their destiny is currently in their own hands.
The absence of Mokoena’s passing range and Zwane’s creativity leaves a massive hole that Broos must plug if they are to secure maximum points.
As the 2010 hosts prepare for their final Group Stage hurdle, the pressure is on the technical team to find the right balance. Whether they opt for the reliability of Jayden Adams or the 'bite' of a reshuffled Mbokazi, the decision will likely define South Africa's World Cup legacy.
All eyes will be on the team sheet on Thursday to see if Broos takes the advice of a Chiefs legend or trusts his established midfield deputies.