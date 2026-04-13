Former Kaizer Chiefs star backs Mamelodi Sundowns defensive duo for 2026 FIFA World Cup spots - 'I’d take Mbekezeli Mbokazi and these two seriously'

In the wake of Mamelodi Sundowns’ narrow 1-0 win over Esperance of Tunisia in the first leg of their CAF Champions League semi-final, Junior Khanye has singled out Keanu Cupido and Grant Kekana for high praise.

The Brazilians produced a composed, controlled display to secure a vital away victory in a hostile Tunisian environment, with the defensive pairing playing a key role in shutting down a relentless attacking onslaught.

Speaking on iDiski TV, the former Amakhosi star highlighted how the duo managed to neutralise the threat posed by the Tunisian giants. He also suggested that Hugo Broos should consider them for the upcoming World Cup, given their composure and consistency on the big stage.