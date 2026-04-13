Former Kaizer Chiefs star backs Mamelodi Sundowns defensive duo for 2026 FIFA World Cup spots - 'I’d take Mbekezeli Mbokazi and these two seriously'
Khanye impressed by Champions League resilience
In the wake of Mamelodi Sundowns’ narrow 1-0 win over Esperance of Tunisia in the first leg of their CAF Champions League semi-final, Junior Khanye has singled out Keanu Cupido and Grant Kekana for high praise.
The Brazilians produced a composed, controlled display to secure a vital away victory in a hostile Tunisian environment, with the defensive pairing playing a key role in shutting down a relentless attacking onslaught.
Speaking on iDiski TV, the former Amakhosi star highlighted how the duo managed to neutralise the threat posed by the Tunisian giants. He also suggested that Hugo Broos should consider them for the upcoming World Cup, given their composure and consistency on the big stage.
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A message to Broos
“The two centre-backs, Cupido and Kekana, they did very well for me, both of them are man of the match because psychologically in the second half they [Esperance] came with a game plan,” Khanye said.
“Yeah, they were lucky not to concede, but I’ll be surprised if Hugo Broos doesn’t take the two of them [to the World Cup]. Even if he does leave Cupido behind, for me, he’s a quality player.”
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'I’d take Mbokazi and these two seriously'
While Kekana was recently overlooked by the Belgian tactician, he remains no stranger to the national setup, whereas Cupido was sidelined for Sundowns due to injury. However, Khanye insists that their commanding display in Sunday’s clash should serve as the ultimate audition for a place in the World Cup squad.
“I know he’s come back from injury, but you can’t play international football away at Esperance this way, and you are overlooked. I’d take [Mbekezeli] Mbokazi and these two seriously,” Khanye added.
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Room for defensive improvement
Despite his glowing endorsement, Khanye was not blind to the technical flaws that still exist in the partnership. He noted that while their positioning and bravery were top-notch, there are still tactical nuances they need to master if they are to successfully transition from the Champions League to the global stage against the world's elite strikers.
“The two, what they didn’t do right was ball watching and defending square, but when the ball is played behind them, nobody knew which guy to go to,” Khanye observed.
The ball is now firmly in Hugo Broos' court as the selection debate intensifies.