Former Kaizer Chiefs star applauds Amakhosi revival - 'We have to give the coaches credit because even Nasreddine Nabi failed...'
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Khanye's verdict on the co-coaching era
Ex-Kaizer Chiefs firebrand Junior Khanye has delivered a glowing verdict on the coaching duo of Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze, insisting the pair have restored the 'Glamour' to Naturena.
The tactical partnership took the hot seat following Nasreddine Nabi’s shock exit in October 2025, and the impact has been nothing short of transformative.
Under their guidance, Amakhosi have surged back into the Premier Soccer League's elite bracket and, crucially, punched their ticket back into CAF competition.
Speaking on iDiski TV, the outspoken analyst didn't hold back in his praise, highlighting the stark contrast between the current upward trajectory and the stagnation that plagued the previous regime.
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'Coaches and their players worked hard compared to last season'
"If we are being honest, this is a much better season," Khanye said.
"These two coaches and their players worked hard compared to last season.
"They are now in position three and confirmed a CAF Confederation Cup spot."
This achievement marks a significant milestone for the club, which has struggled for consistency in recent years and failed to reach top eight qualification two years running.
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Outperforming the previous regime
The core of Khanye's argument lies in the statistical improvement since Nabi's departure.
Despite arriving with a high reputation, Nabi failed to guide Chiefs into the top eight during his tenure, a failure that Khanye was quick to highlight when assessing the work of Ben Youssef and Kaze.
The co-coaches have managed to stabilise a team that previously looked lost, guiding them to third place in the PSL with two matches to spare.
Khanye was emphatic in his praise for the current technical team's ability to win matches consistently.
"We have to give the coaches credit because even [Nasreddine] Nabi failed to finish in the top eight.
"We give the coaches credit because they won so many games and never lost so many games as well," he explained.
The analyst also noted the improved attitude and tactical discipline within the squad, stating: "And as a team, they were coachable in terms of getting things right tactically, but the goalkeeper was the one who raised his hand.
"So, to answer you, this year is much better for Kaizer Chiefs for winning more games than they did last season."
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The Petersen resurgence and defensive stability
While the coaches received the bulk of the tactical credit, Khanye also singled out goalkeeper Brandon Petersen as a vital component of the team's success.
Petersen has enjoyed a revival in form, providing the solid foundation that was often missing during the club's recent lean years.
Khanye believes that the goalkeeper's performances in high-pressure matches, including the Soweto Derby and clashes against Sundowns, were the difference-makers in their pursuit of African football.
"Well done to Petersen, he’s also improved. We must also give him credit because he wasn’t like this last season," Khanye noted.
"The goalkeeping position is very important. Sometimes you find that your team is not playing well, but if you don’t concede, it helps.
"Even [Itumeleng] Khune helped this club when he was in between the lines.
"Well done to Petersen in the game against Pirates; he stood out, and even against Sundowns, he stood out.
"Truly speaking, they needed a goalkeeper."
With the CAF Confederation Cup group stages already under their belt and a fresh spot secured for next season, the Amakhosi appear to finally be moving in the right direction.