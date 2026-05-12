Former Kaizer Chiefs star applauds Amakhosi revival - 'We have to give the coaches credit because even Nasreddine Nabi failed...'

Ex-Kaizer Chiefs firebrand Junior Khanye has delivered a glowing verdict on the coaching duo of Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze, insisting the pair have restored the 'Glamour' to Naturena.

The tactical partnership took the hot seat following Nasreddine Nabi’s shock exit in October 2025, and the impact has been nothing short of transformative.

Under their guidance, Amakhosi have surged back into the Premier Soccer League's elite bracket and, crucially, punched their ticket back into CAF competition.

Speaking on iDiski TV, the outspoken analyst didn't hold back in his praise, highlighting the stark contrast between the current upward trajectory and the stagnation that plagued the previous regime.



