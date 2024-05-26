Former Kaizer Chiefs player tears into Amakhosi after worst finish in PSL - 'It is an embarrassment & a disaster'

BackpagepixSeth WillisFormer Kaizer Chiefs player tears into Amakhosi after worst finish in PSL - 'It is an embarrassment & a disaster'Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsCape Town Spurs vs Kaizer ChiefsCape Town SpursThe ex-Glamour Boys winger is gutted that measures were not put in place soon enough to stop the team's free fall from the top.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowChiefs have been inconsistent this seasonThey failed to stamp authority across all competitionsThe Glamour Boys finish five positions above relegationArticle continues below