Former Kaizer Chiefs number one on Stanley Nwabali returning to Chippa United ahead of the 2026/27 season – ‘There is nothing wrong with his choice’

Stanley Nwabali became one of the most talked-about names in African football following his sensational performances at the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Having guided Nigeria to a bronze medal, Nwabali requested a release from Chippa United to explore opportunities with larger clubs in Europe and Africa, including reported interest from Simba SC and Kaizer Chiefs.

However, after months of speculation and a period without a club, the bulky keeper made a shock return to the Chilli Boys.

Daniel Akpeyi, who also represented both Nigeria and Kaizer Chiefs, believes the move is logical given the circumstances.

"This decision may have been made by him and his agent.

"There is nothing wrong with his choice to return to Chippa, as they originally provided him with his platform," Akpeyi told KickOff.



