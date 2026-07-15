Former Kaizer Chiefs number one on Stanley Nwabali returning to Chippa United ahead of the 2026/27 season – ‘There is nothing wrong with his choice’
Back to the Chilli Boys
Stanley Nwabali became one of the most talked-about names in African football following his sensational performances at the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.
Having guided Nigeria to a bronze medal, Nwabali requested a release from Chippa United to explore opportunities with larger clubs in Europe and Africa, including reported interest from Simba SC and Kaizer Chiefs.
However, after months of speculation and a period without a club, the bulky keeper made a shock return to the Chilli Boys.
Daniel Akpeyi, who also represented both Nigeria and Kaizer Chiefs, believes the move is logical given the circumstances.
"This decision may have been made by him and his agent.
"There is nothing wrong with his choice to return to Chippa, as they originally provided him with his platform," Akpeyi told KickOff.
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The need for game time
Akpeyi noted that while Nwabali’s talent is unquestionable, the complexities of the transfer market can often stall deals for even the most in-form players.
The former Amakhosi number one emphasised that for a player of Nwabali’s stature, being active is more important than waiting indefinitely for a dream move that might not materialise in time for the new campaign.
The veteran keeper highlighted the importance of match fitness for international duties, stating: "Despite his extensive experience, various factors may have prevented him from securing transfers to other clubs.
"It is customary that players need regular game time at their club to remain in contention for national team selection.
"Therefore, maintaining match fitness is crucial for him."
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Missed opportunity for Amakhosi
Kaizer Chiefs were heavily linked with Nwabali throughout the off-season, but the Soweto giants eventually moved in a different direction by securing the signature of Renaldo Leaner.
Akpeyi admitted that while Chiefs have a plan in place, Nwabali would have brought a layer of quality and international pedigree that is hard to come by.
"Age and experience may have influenced their decision.
"It would have been advantageous for Chiefs if Nwabali had joined, given his experience," Akpeyi explained.
He acknowledged that the club's current roster, featuring Brandon Petersen and Bruce Bvuma, likely played a role in the decision not to pursue the Nigerian further.
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Squad depth at Naturena
Despite the missed opportunity to sign the AFCON star, Akpeyi believes the Glamour Boys are adequately covered in the goalkeeping department.
The addition of Leaner provides further competition, even if it lacks the star power that Nwabali would have provided to the Naturena faithful this season.
Summarising the situation at Chiefs, Akpeyi noted: "However, the club already has Brandon Petersen, Bruce Bvuma, and now Renaldo Leaner, which likely satisfies their requirements.
"Nonetheless, it would have been beneficial to have someone of Nwabali's calibre and experience as part of their squad."
For Nwabali, the focus now returns to Gqeberha as he aims to reclaim his spot as one of the continent's premier keepers.
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