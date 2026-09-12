Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Thabo Cele backed to shine at Mamelodi Sundowns - 'If you have quality teammates, you tend to be quality yourself'

Thabo Cele’s move to Mamelodi Sundowns has sent shockwaves through the Betway Premiership, particularly given the timing of his departure from Kaizer Chiefs.

The midfielder left the Glamour Boys by mutual consent after head coach Fernando Da Cruz made it clear that the player did not feature in his long-term plans at Naturena.

Former star Mokoena has weighed in on the move, suggesting that Cele's lack of minutes at Chiefs was a mystery rather than a reflection of his ability.

"In my opinion, Cele is not a bad player firstly, and even at Chiefs he deserved to play. Somewhere, somehow, you don't know why he was not playing or getting game-time," Mokoena told KickOff.



