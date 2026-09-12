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Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Thabo Cele backed to shine at Mamelodi Sundowns - 'If you have quality teammates, you tend to be quality yourself'
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Underappreciated
Thabo Cele’s move to Mamelodi Sundowns has sent shockwaves through the Betway Premiership, particularly given the timing of his departure from Kaizer Chiefs.
The midfielder left the Glamour Boys by mutual consent after head coach Fernando Da Cruz made it clear that the player did not feature in his long-term plans at Naturena.
Former star Mokoena has weighed in on the move, suggesting that Cele's lack of minutes at Chiefs was a mystery rather than a reflection of his ability.
"In my opinion, Cele is not a bad player firstly, and even at Chiefs he deserved to play. Somewhere, somehow, you don't know why he was not playing or getting game-time," Mokoena told KickOff.
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Adapting to the Sundowns standard
The transition from one heavy hitter to another is never easy, but Mokoena is confident that Cele possesses the technical floor required to survive at Chloorkop.
He highlighted that the opportunity for Sundowns to sign him was timely, especially considering the depth needed in the middle of the park.
Reflecting on Cele’s earlier career trajectory, Mokoena noted that the talent was evident when he first arrived at Chiefs.
"Remember, when Chiefs signed this boy, he was playing, he was doing well and then suddenly he did not play."
"The opportunity for Sundowns to sign him was there since they are lacking in central midfield when Teboho [Mokoena] is not there."
"He is capable of playing there."
"He is a good player, he can adapt anywhere, to any team," he added.
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The influence of top teammates
One of the primary reasons experts believe Cele will thrive at Sundowns is the sheer quality of the squad he is joining.
At Chloorkop, the demand for excellence is daily, and the surrounding cast often elevates the performance levels of new arrivals.
Mokoena believes that being immersed in South Africa’s most successful modern setup will naturally bring out the best in the KwaMashu-born midfielder as he adjusts to his new surroundings.
"Definitely [that will help]."
"If you have quality teammates, you tend to be quality yourself, you improve because of the quality of the players who are there."
"You can't look down on yourself."
"They will boost your confidence because Sundowns, at the moment, is the best team in South Africa, no matter what you can say, in terms of playing and many other things," Mokoena concluded.
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Leveraging European experience
Beyond his technical skills, Cele brings a wealth of experience from his time playing in Europe, which is a significant asset for a club with continental ambitions like Sundowns.
The Brazilians are constantly looking for players who understand the tactical nuances of high-level football, and Cele’s background fits the profile of a modern Masandawana player.
While some fans at Kaizer Chiefs may regret seeing him leave, the consensus among former players is that the move represents a major upgrade for Cele’s career prospects.
By joining a team that prioritises ball retention and technical fluidity, the midfielder has the perfect platform to prove his doubters wrong.
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