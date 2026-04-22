Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder reveals why stars flop at Naturena - 'If I knew how to deal with my mind, I would not have failed'

For decades, Kaizer Chiefs has stood as the promised land for some of South Africa’s great talents, but the bright lights of Naturena have a way of turning stars into survivors and, for many, into cautionary tales.

The club’s corridors echo with stories of headline signings who arrived with swagger and exited with their spark dimmed, swallowed by the unforgiving spotlight of millions of expectant supporters.

Looking back on his spell with the Glamour Boys, Cole Alexander insists the downfall isn’t about ability, it’s about the brutal shock of stepping into a pressure cooker where every touch is judged, and every mistake is amplified.



