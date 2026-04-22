Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder reveals why stars flop at Naturena - 'If I knew how to deal with my mind, I would not have failed'
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The psychological burden of the Amakhosi badge
For decades, Kaizer Chiefs has stood as the promised land for some of South Africa’s great talents, but the bright lights of Naturena have a way of turning stars into survivors and, for many, into cautionary tales.
The club’s corridors echo with stories of headline signings who arrived with swagger and exited with their spark dimmed, swallowed by the unforgiving spotlight of millions of expectant supporters.
Looking back on his spell with the Glamour Boys, Cole Alexander insists the downfall isn’t about ability, it’s about the brutal shock of stepping into a pressure cooker where every touch is judged, and every mistake is amplified.
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Mental strength is key for Chiefs success
At Chiefs, talent gets you through the door, but mentality keeps you in the room.
"It sounds like a cliche, but the new environment, culture, and spotlight really do play a big role," Alexander told FARPost.
"It sometimes affects how you play. I was personally affected by that. It helps when you have the right combination of character, personality, and career hardships before you arrive at a big club like Chiefs."
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Why talent is not enough at Naturena?
Amakhosi fans often see midfield stars shine elsewhere but struggle at Naturena, and Alexander believes it’s not a lack of quality, just a tough adaptation period made worse by impatience that dents confidence early on.
"All of the Chiefs midfielders, the way I know them, how they played at previous clubs. They are all capable and talented. They are very good, well-rounded players with both technical and tactical skills," he explained.
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Neglecting the mind & blueprint for survival
He believes South African football overtrains the body and neglects the mind, leaving players exposed to the crushing pressure at Phefeni and Orlando Pirates.
Alexander offered a blunt assessment of his own time at the club.
"My guess or assumption is that the challenges are in the mind. You know, I say this so much to the kids, we train the body so much and neglect the mind. They say football is 70% the mind, but how much do we train the mind? Not as much as we train the body.
"Joining clubs like Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, you need a good brain and a strong mentality. If I knew how to deal with my mind, I would not have failed at Chiefs."
Alexander highlighted Yusuf Maart as an example of a player who possesses the bulletproof mentality under pressure, pointing to his ability to bounce back from criticism where others fold.
Speaking on the importance of resilience, Alexander concluded: "Yusuf Maart, with whom I played, had the mental strength. In my opinion, he has a great mentality, and they missed him. When things didn’t go his way, he bounced back very quickly. He was not afraid to try again."