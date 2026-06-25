Former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper fires back at Khalil Ben Youssef over criticism of the team's quality – ‘He must say as well that he was out of his depth’
- Backpage
Baloyi claims Ben Youssef was part of the problem
Ex-Kaizer Chiefs shot-stopper Brian Baloyi has refused to stay silent following comments made by Khalil Ben Youssef, who recently questioned the calibre of the Amakhosi squad.
Ben Youssef, who was recently unveiled as the new head coach of Durban City, had suggested that the Soweto giants are currently incapable of dethroning the likes of Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns at the summit of South African football.
However, Baloyi believes the coach should look closer to home when assigning blame for the club's recent struggles.
Addressing the coach's remarks, Baloyi was uncompromising in his assessment of the Tunisian's time at the club.
"He must say as well that [he was out of his depth].
"He was part of the problem.
"He is not at the level of a Kaizer Chiefs coach, and we can’t beat around the bush and sugar coat it.
"It is the truth, and he knows it.
"He can get angry when he sees it and when I talk about it, but deep down he knows it," Baloyi stated, as reported by Sowetan.
- AFP
Pressure is rising at Naturena
Ben Youssef worked alongside Cedric Kaze to guide Chiefs to a third-place finish and CAF Confederation Cup qualification before the pair departed the club.
They have since been replaced by Frenchman Fernando da Cruz, as the Glamour Boys look to reset and reclaim their status as a dominant force in the Betway Premiership.
Despite the change in leadership, Baloyi remains skeptical about whether the right appointments have been made to handle the unique expectations at one of Africa's biggest clubs.
“I’m happy we’ve got a new coach.
"Do I think he is the right man for the job? Only time will tell,” Baloyi added, expressing caution regarding the new era.
“This is my humble opinion.
"The situation Kaizer Chiefs is in right now, the only way to come out of this is you need a coach with big shoulders.
"You need someone who understands the type of pressure that you get at Chiefs.
"You need someone who has walked the talk, who has walked the path.”
- Kaizer Chiefs Media
Doubts over Fernando da Cruz appointment
The legendary goalkeeper questioned whether Da Cruz has the pedigree required to navigate the high-stakes environment at Naturena.
With the club suffering from a prolonged trophy drought, the margin for error has become increasingly slim for any technical team arriving at the village.
Baloyi suggests that the lack of veteran presence within the playing squad only complicates the task for a coach who may not be familiar with the local landscape.
“Is Da Cruz that man, or are you taking a chance on him? Knowing and understanding the pressure at Chiefs, not only of playing there but [also of] coaching there.
"The type of players you have there now, with the lack of experience at the club, is one of the biggest downfalls,” Baloyi explained.
He emphasised that the club needs a proven winner who can command the dressing room and meet the fans' intense demands immediately.
- Backpage
Bridging the gap to Sundowns and Pirates
While Baloyi was critical of Ben Youssef's performance, he did concede that the coach's assessment of the quality gap in the league holds some weight.
He noted that rivals Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns are operating at a significantly higher level in terms of recruitment and squad depth.
To combat this, Baloyi urged the club to continue backing the new manager in the transfer market, following the arrival of defender Thabiso Moloisane.
“Pirates and Sundowns are way ahead of us,” Baloyi admitted.
“We can be happy and say we are third behind them, but the gap between them and us [is big], and if you look at the players that Pirates are signing now, they are preparing themselves for the CAF Champions League and to defend the league.
"We are way behind, and only time will tell.”