Former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper fires back at Khalil Ben Youssef over criticism of the team's quality – ‘He must say as well that he was out of his depth’

Ex-Kaizer Chiefs shot-stopper Brian Baloyi has refused to stay silent following comments made by Khalil Ben Youssef, who recently questioned the calibre of the Amakhosi squad.

Ben Youssef, who was recently unveiled as the new head coach of Durban City, had suggested that the Soweto giants are currently incapable of dethroning the likes of Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns at the summit of South African football.

However, Baloyi believes the coach should look closer to home when assigning blame for the club's recent struggles.

Addressing the coach's remarks, Baloyi was uncompromising in his assessment of the Tunisian's time at the club.

"He must say as well that [he was out of his depth].

"He was part of the problem.

"He is not at the level of a Kaizer Chiefs coach, and we can’t beat around the bush and sugar coat it.

"It is the truth, and he knows it.

"He can get angry when he sees it and when I talk about it, but deep down he knows it," Baloyi stated, as reported by Sowetan.