Former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi backs Amakhosi decision to axe Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef - 'The management knows what they are doing'
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A surprising exit after continental qualification
Kaizer Chiefs shocked many in the South African football fraternity by confirming the departures of Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef.
The duo took over the reins at Naturena in September 2025 following the exit of Nasreddine Nabi, under whom they had previously served as assistants.
Their tenure was statistically significant, as they guided Amakhosi to a third-place finish in the Premier Soccer League.
That league position ensured Chiefs secured a spot in next season’s CAF Confederation Cup, marking a return to African competition.
In fact, it was the club's highest league finish since they narrowly missed out on the title during the 2019/20 season.
However, despite the upward trajectory, the club management decided not to renew their contracts, which expire at the end of June.
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Akpeyi defends the Naturena hierarchy
Speaking during the 2026 Toyota Cup launch at Naturena, former Amakhosi shot-stopper Daniel Akpeyi offered his perspective on the drastic changes.
Rather than questioning the move, the Nigerian veteran expressed his belief that the decision-makers at the club have a clear long-term strategy in place to restore the team's former glories.
“Sometimes it depends on the decision the management wants to make to see how they can solidify other areas of the team. So this can boil down to decision-making,” Akpeyi stated as per FARPost.
“Yes, you can say it turns out to be for the good or something else.
"But I would like to believe that the management knows what they are doing, and they only look forward to the best for the team, and I’m very sure they will be able to get a coach who will take the team further.”
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New horizons for Kaze and Ben Youssef
While their time at Naturena has come to an end, both Kaze and Ben Youssef are expected to remain prominent figures in the PSL.
Reports suggest that Kaze is on the verge of being unveiled as the new head coach of Sekhukhune United.
His tactical acumen was highly regarded during his time with the Soweto giants, and Babina Noko is keen to capitalise on his experience.
Meanwhile, Ben Youssef has been heavily linked with a move to Nedbank Cup champions Durban City.
The coastal side is currently preparing for its maiden campaign in the CAF Confederation Cup and views Ben Youssef as the ideal candidate to navigate the challenges of continental football.
It appears both coaches have used their successful stint at Chiefs as a springboard for immediate employment elsewhere.
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The era of Fernando Da Cruz beckons
As the 'Kaze-Youssef' era concludes, Chiefs is reportedly moving quickly to appoint Fernando Da Cruz as the man to lead them into the new season.
The incoming manager will face immense pressure to build on the foundations laid by his predecessors.
Nabi famously ended the club's decade-long trophy drought by clinching the 2025 Nedbank Cup, setting a high bar for those following in his footsteps.
The mandate for Da Cruz will be clear: transform the third-place finish into a genuine title challenge and make an impact on the continent.
With the squad already showing signs of improvement over the last two seasons, the Amakhosi faithful will be hoping that the management's gamble on a fresh face will finally bring the PSL trophy back to Naturena after years of hurt.