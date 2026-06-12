Former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi backs Amakhosi decision to axe Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef - 'The management knows what they are doing'

Kaizer Chiefs shocked many in the South African football fraternity by confirming the departures of Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef.

The duo took over the reins at Naturena in September 2025 following the exit of Nasreddine Nabi, under whom they had previously served as assistants.

Their tenure was statistically significant, as they guided Amakhosi to a third-place finish in the Premier Soccer League.

That league position ensured Chiefs secured a spot in next season’s CAF Confederation Cup, marking a return to African competition.

In fact, it was the club's highest league finish since they narrowly missed out on the title during the 2019/20 season.

However, despite the upward trajectory, the club management decided not to renew their contracts, which expire at the end of June.







