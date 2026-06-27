Former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brian Baloyi calls for patience on new Amakhosi coach Fernando Da Cruz - 'Let’s give him a chance and see how he does'
- Kaizer Chiefs Media
A fresh start at Naturena
Kaizer Chiefs have ushered in a new era with the appointment of Fernando Da Cruz, who has officially signed a two-year deal with an option for a further season.
The Frenchman arrives at the club with an impressive CV, boasting a UEFA Pro License and significant experience as a Technical Director with the Royal Moroccan Football Federation.
Notably, he also guided AS FAR to a Botola League title during the 2022/23 campaign.
Despite these credentials, there is a lingering skepticism among some sections of the Amakhosi fan base, largely due to the club's underwhelming history with French tactical leadership.
However, legendary goalkeeper Brian Baloyi is adamant that the past should not dictate the future of the current project under Da Cruz.
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Baloyi pleads for patience
Speaking to iDiski Times regarding the new direction of the club, Baloyi was clear that the newly appointed tactician deserves a clean slate.
The former Bafana Bafana star highlighted that each individual brings a unique perspective regardless of their nationality.
"Let’s give him a chance and see how he does," he said.
"The club has appointed him after all. You know, I never like to judge people based on their ethnicity, and I don’t like to put people in a box and say French people are like this. I believe as human beings, we’re all different."
Baloyi acknowledged the historical concerns but insisted that the focus should remain on what Da Cruz can offer the current squad.
"I’m hoping he has a different approach," Baloyi added.
"But yes, you can’t help but think about what happened before when Chiefs went with French coaches."
- Backpage
The importance of the human element
Beyond the tactical drills and technical blueprints, Baloyi believes that success in South African football requires a specific set of man-management skills.
The former shot-stopper argued that the transition to the Premier Soccer League involves more than just footballing knowledge; it requires an emotional intelligence that resonates with the local players.
"I think what clubs sometimes ignore is that being a coach is not just about what you know technically. It’s not just the tactics," Baloyi explained.
"It’s about being a human being, the human side is very important, and that particularly plays a very big part here in South Africa."
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High stakes for the Amakhosi
The pressure on Da Cruz will be immense as he seeks to return Chiefs to their glory days.
The club has been starved of major silverware for a significant period, and the appointment of the former AS FAR mentor represents a calculated risk by the Naturena hierarchy to inject a new philosophy into the first-team setup.
With Baloyi’s backing, the hope is that the supporters will provide the necessary time for Da Cruz to implement his ideas.
In a league as volatile as the PSL, the human side of the game that Baloyi emphasised may well be the deciding factor in whether the Frenchman succeeds where his compatriots failed in the past.