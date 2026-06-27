Kaizer Chiefs have ushered in a new era with the appointment of Fernando Da Cruz, who has officially signed a two-year deal with an option for a further season.

The Frenchman arrives at the club with an impressive CV, boasting a UEFA Pro License and significant experience as a Technical Director with the Royal Moroccan Football Federation.

Notably, he also guided AS FAR to a Botola League title during the 2022/23 campaign.

Despite these credentials, there is a lingering skepticism among some sections of the Amakhosi fan base, largely due to the club's underwhelming history with French tactical leadership.

However, legendary goalkeeper Brian Baloyi is adamant that the past should not dictate the future of the current project under Da Cruz.







