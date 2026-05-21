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Former Kaizer Chiefs fan favourite Njabulo Blom's career hits new low after he was dumped by Vietnam club without making a single competitive appearance
- Kaizer Chiefs
A nightmare stint in Southeast Asia
The former Kaizer Chiefs fan favourite had hoped for a fresh start when he moved to Vietnam in July 2025.
After a challenging end to his time in Major League Soccer with St. Louis City SC, the move to Nam Dinh was seen as an opportunity for the 26-year-old to rediscover the form that once made him one of the most promising talents in South African football.
However, the move was cursed from the beginning. Shortly after signing his contract, the hard-tackling midfielder suffered a significant injury that required surgery abroad.
The recovery process proved to be lengthy and complicated, leaving the Vietnamese side in a difficult position regarding their registration of foreign players.
The club eventually ran out of patience with the player's fitness struggles.
Deregistration and the final exit
The writing was on the wall for Blom as early as January when Nam Dinh took the drastic administrative step of deregistering him for the remainder of the 2025/26 campaign.
This move was made to comply with the league's strict foreign-player quotas and allowed the club to bring in French-born DR Congo international Arnaud Lusamba.
According to registration rules, this meant Blom was legally ineligible to feature until June, rendering him a spectator for the duration of his stay.
The club finally confirmed his departure via social media this week as part of a wider squad clear-out. In a brief statement, Nam Dinh announced: "Thanks for the contributions of Mota, Caique, Blom and Kyle Hudlin during the past. Wish you success on the road ahead." The release of the Amakhosi academy graduate comes with five games remaining in the V-League 1 season, effectively ending his Asian adventure before it ever truly began.
Contrasting fortunes for South African stars
While Blom’s experience in Vietnam has been nothing short of a sporting catastrophe, his compatriot Percy Tau has had a far more productive time in the country.
Tau joined Nam Dinh from Qatar SC in August 2025 and quickly became a regular fixture in the starting eleven.
While Blom sat in the stands, Tau racked up 22 appearances, one goal and four assists and featured prominently in the ASEAN Club Championship, though the club currently sits sixth in the standings and out of title contention.
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What comes next for Blom?
Blom now finds himself as a free agent, facing an uncertain future as he looks to find a new club that will take a gamble on his fitness.
Having once been a regular for Bafana Bafana and a mainstay in the Kaizer Chiefs midfield, his career has hit a definitive low point.
He will now return to the drawing board to see if a return to the Premier Soccer League or another overseas venture can help him salvage his professional journey.