Former Kaizer Chiefs fan favourite Njabulo Blom's career hits new low after he was dumped by Vietnam club without making a single competitive appearance

The former Kaizer Chiefs fan favourite had hoped for a fresh start when he moved to Vietnam in July 2025.

After a challenging end to his time in Major League Soccer with St. Louis City SC, the move to Nam Dinh was seen as an opportunity for the 26-year-old to rediscover the form that once made him one of the most promising talents in South African football.

However, the move was cursed from the beginning. Shortly after signing his contract, the hard-tackling midfielder suffered a significant injury that required surgery abroad.

The recovery process proved to be lengthy and complicated, leaving the Vietnamese side in a difficult position regarding their registration of foreign players.

The club eventually ran out of patience with the player's fitness struggles.



