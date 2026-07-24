Former Kaizer Chiefs defender urges fans to view Toyota Cup versus Scottland as a pre-season fixture, not a cup final – ‘Building a team is not easy’
- Kaizer Chiefs
Assessing the challenge for Fernando Da Cruz
As Kaizer Chiefs prepare for their highly anticipated Toyota Cup encounter on Sunday, July 26, 2026, at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium, the spotlight remains firmly on new head coach Fernando Da Cruz.
The Frenchman is set for his first local test in charge of Amakhosi, and former defender Mokete Tsotetsi is adamant that the result against Scottland FC should not be used as a stick to beat the new technical team.
Speaking to KickOff, Tsotetsi highlighted the timing of the coach’s arrival and the importance of allowing him space to implement his ideas.
"Coach, arrived two weeks after they reported for pre-season, did the pre-season; for now, there should be no pressure, he understands the culture of the team, this game is for him to build a relationship with the players, and make them understand how he wants them to play," Tsotetsi explained.
- Scottland FC
Familiar faces pose a threat for Scottland FC
The fixture carries added intrigue due to the presence of legendary former Amakhosi stars Khama Billiat and Knowledge Musona in the Scottland FC ranks.
The Zimbabwean duo enjoyed stellar careers in the South African top flight and will likely relish the opportunity to face their old employers on South African soil.
"Knowing the former Kaizer Chiefs players who are now with Scotland, Khama Billiat and Knowledge Musona, they will be looking to toy with Kaizer Chiefs and have some fun on the day.
"That's normal," the former centre-back noted.
Prioritising philosophy over immediate results
Chiefs have a checkered history in recent editions of this pre-season showpiece, having suffered defeats to Tanzania’s Young Africans in 2024 and Ghana’s Asante Kotoko in 2025.
Those losses sparked significant backlash from the stands, but Tsotetsi maintains that the tactical evolution of the squad is far more important than the trophy itself.
"The Kaizer Chiefs coach will be looking to see if his players now understand his philosophy.
"He can't be too cautious. The approach should be to have a go at Scotland.
"At this stage is all about checking if the boys understand how he wants them to play," Tsotetsi added.
- Kaizer Chiefs
A plea for fan patience at Naturena
The overarching message from the former Amakhosi man is one of long-term stability.
The club has endured a difficult period in terms of silverware, leading to a "zero tolerance" attitude among some sections of the fanbase.
However, Tsotetsi insists that building a championship-winning side is a methodical process that cannot be rushed.
In his closing remarks, Tsotetsi reinforced the need for a unified front between the stands and the dugout.
"The supporters must support him; we need to give him a chance.
"Building a team is not easy. Results come when you are not under pressure," he concluded.
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