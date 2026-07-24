Former Kaizer Chiefs defender urges fans to view Toyota Cup versus Scottland as a pre-season fixture, not a cup final – ‘Building a team is not easy’

As Kaizer Chiefs prepare for their highly anticipated Toyota Cup encounter on Sunday, July 26, 2026, at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium, the spotlight remains firmly on new head coach Fernando Da Cruz.

The Frenchman is set for his first local test in charge of Amakhosi, and former defender Mokete Tsotetsi is adamant that the result against Scottland FC should not be used as a stick to beat the new technical team.

Speaking to KickOff, Tsotetsi highlighted the timing of the coach’s arrival and the importance of allowing him space to implement his ideas.

"Coach, arrived two weeks after they reported for pre-season, did the pre-season; for now, there should be no pressure, he understands the culture of the team, this game is for him to build a relationship with the players, and make them understand how he wants them to play," Tsotetsi explained.