Former Kaizer Chiefs defender questions Paseka Mako’s impact after Orlando Pirates switch - ‘At the beginning of the season he was the first option’

Isaac Mabotsa has not held back in his assessment of Paseka Mako, who traded the black and white of Orlando Pirates for the gold and black of Kaizer Chiefs at the start of the current campaign.

Since the cross-town move, Mako has managed only 11 league appearances and has found himself slipping down the pecking order as the season has progressed.

Speaking to KickOff, Mabotsa expressed his disappointment in the defender's contribution so far.

"Looking at his situation at the moment I don't think he has done enough, that's my opinion," Mabotsa stated.

The former Amakhosi man highlighted that while Mako was initially viewed as a key starter, he has failed to convince the coaching staff that he is the long-term solution at left-back.



