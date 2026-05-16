Kaizer Chiefs
Former Kaizer Chiefs defender questions Paseka Mako’s impact after Orlando Pirates switch - ‘At the beginning of the season he was the first option’
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Failed expectations at Naturena
Isaac Mabotsa has not held back in his assessment of Paseka Mako, who traded the black and white of Orlando Pirates for the gold and black of Kaizer Chiefs at the start of the current campaign.
Since the cross-town move, Mako has managed only 11 league appearances and has found himself slipping down the pecking order as the season has progressed.
Speaking to KickOff, Mabotsa expressed his disappointment in the defender's contribution so far.
"Looking at his situation at the moment I don't think he has done enough, that's my opinion," Mabotsa stated.
The former Amakhosi man highlighted that while Mako was initially viewed as a key starter, he has failed to convince the coaching staff that he is the long-term solution at left-back.
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Losing ground to Bradley Cross
The competition for places in the Chiefs backline has intensified, with Bradley Cross seemingly overtaking Mako in the eyes of the technical team.
Mabotsa pointed out that the 32-year-old’s inability to maintain his early-season momentum has cost him his place in the starting line-up.
Mako’s tenure has also been hampered by an arm injury sustained shortly after his arrival in 2025, which slowed his initial adaptation.
"If you remember well, at the beginning of the season he was the first option at the left-back position, and the way things are right now I don't think he impressed the technical team, seems Bradley Cross is being preferred now," Mabotsa added.
"So, I don't think Mako has done enough to be even in the first eleven.
"Now it's up to the technical team whether they keep him or not, because he was brought to Kaizer Chiefs for his experience, but for me, so far, he has not done enough because he is not playing."
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Comparison with Orlando Pirates stars
Mabotsa concluded his critique by comparing Mako's current output to the high standards he set during his time at the Soweto rivals.
He also contrasted Mako's struggles with the rise of Thabiso Monyane, who has been thriving at Pirates and is currently pushing for a featured role in the Bafana Bafana squad for the upcoming World Cup.
"Compared to Thabiso Monyane, I don't think Mako is bringing the input that was expected from him.
"And on the other side Monyane is a marvel to watch, I believe he deserves to be in the national team," the ex-Chiefs defender concluded.
"Mako his performance is below bar. He is no longer giving the performance he used to give at Orlando Pirates."
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What’s next for Chiefs?
The Glamour Boys have no pressure heading into the remainder of the Betway Premiership campaign, having already secured third place and qualification for next season’s CAF Confederation Cup.
Management are likely already mapping out plans for the upcoming transfer window, meaning Mako will need to show he deserves to remain part of the team’s plans for next season, particularly for CAF competition.
Following an impressive 1-0 away victory over AmaZulu on Saturday, May 16, Chiefs are showing their determination to end the season on a high note.
Coach Khalil Ben Youssef and his charges will now turn their focus to wrapping up the season in style when they host Chippa United at FNB Stadium on May 23.