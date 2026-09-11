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Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Aden McCarthy's UEFA Champions League debut hailed despite 4-0 drubbing by Manchester United - 'He did not let himself down'
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From Naturena to Old Trafford
Aden McCarthy’s transition from the youth ranks of Naturena to the bright lights of the UEFA Champions League reached its pinnacle on Thursday night. The young defender played the full 90 minutes as Sabah FK made their historic first-ever appearance in the competition.
Facing a frontline led by the clinical Benjamin Sesko, McCarthy was tasked with holding together a backline under immense pressure.
Despite the four goals conceded, the former Kaizer Chiefs man remained resilient throughout the encounter.
His ability to handle the atmosphere of one of world football's most iconic stadiums has drawn attention to his potential for growth in the European game.
- Backpagepix
Goals not his fault
Analyzing the match on SuperSport TV, former Bafana Bafana defender Nasief Morris was quick to point out that McCarthy should not be the scapegoat for the heavy defeat. Morris noted that the majority of the damage inflicted by the Red Devils occurred away from the 22-year-old’s specific area of responsibility.
“If you look at Aden’s performance, I think he started the game well. He was aggressive and made good tackles.
"Also, if we look at most of the goals that came in, they came from the opposite side of where Aden was playing,” Morris said.
“Even the third goal, it was his teammate who actually put Benjamin Sesko in that situation to score. But if you look at Aden’s overall performance, I think he had a decent game, even though the result says something different. This is an opportunity for him to gain experience.
"It’s his first Champions League game, and this is football. He will learn from this and grow as he goes along.
"There are still a couple of games to play against tougher opponents, and that’s going to be the challenge to see if he has the character, determination, and quality to step up to a higher level,” he concluded.
- Backpagepix
Only imagine what’s yet to come
Bongani Khumalo, another veteran of the Bafana Bafana backline, echoed the positive sentiments regarding McCarthy’s European bow.
Khumalo focused on the psychological benefit of playing against world-class opposition so early in his tenure abroad.
“He did not let himself down,” Khumalo stated.
“Fresh from playing in South Africa and being around some of the best players in the world at one of the greatest arenas [Old Trafford], that’s a beautiful place to start in terms of confidence, yet the result may hurt."
The former Tottenham Hotspur defender believes that the intellectual data McCarthy gathered during the 90 minutes will be invaluable for his future.
“As a defender, you don’t like conceding goals. But the amount of data he would have collected in terms of experience—what the level is like, how top strikers think and move, and the instinct of being in the right place at the right time—going forward in his career in Europe, I think that will do him good.
“We need to remember that sometimes we get stuck on how well we did in a single game, but in a career, you look at seasons. If this is a fresh start from playing in South Africa, you can only imagine what’s yet to come.”
- AFP
The tools to succeed
The move to Azerbaijan was seen by many as a bold step for McCarthy, but his immediate integration into the Sabah FK starting XI suggests he has quickly earned the trust of his coaching staff.
Following in the footsteps of his father, Fabian McCarthy, Aden is carving out his own legacy by testing himself against the elite.
As Sabah FK continue their European journey, the focus will remain on how McCarthy adapts to the physical and mental demands of the continental stage.
While a 4-0 loss is never the ideal way to introduce oneself to the Champions League, the consensus from those who have played the game at the highest level is that McCarthy has the tools to succeed.
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