Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Aden McCarthy's UEFA Champions League debut hailed despite 4-0 drubbing by Manchester United - 'He did not let himself down'

Analyzing the match on SuperSport TV, former Bafana Bafana defender Nasief Morris was quick to point out that McCarthy should not be the scapegoat for the heavy defeat. Morris noted that the majority of the damage inflicted by the Red Devils occurred away from the 22-year-old’s specific area of responsibility.

“If you look at Aden’s performance, I think he started the game well. He was aggressive and made good tackles.

"Also, if we look at most of the goals that came in, they came from the opposite side of where Aden was playing,” Morris said.

“Even the third goal, it was his teammate who actually put Benjamin Sesko in that situation to score. But if you look at Aden’s overall performance, I think he had a decent game, even though the result says something different. This is an opportunity for him to gain experience.

"It’s his first Champions League game, and this is football. He will learn from this and grow as he goes along.

"There are still a couple of games to play against tougher opponents, and that’s going to be the challenge to see if he has the character, determination, and quality to step up to a higher level,” he concluded.