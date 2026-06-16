Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles

DON'T MISS A MOMENT OF THE WORLD CUP

Your all-access pass to scores, live updates, and insights
Explore
Leonardo Castro, Kaizer Chiefs, April 2022Backpagepix
Kingsley Kobo

Former Kaizer Chiefs Colombian striker makes no secret of his support for Bafana Bafana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup – ‘South Africa holds a place in our hearts’

South Africa
World Cup
Czechia vs South Africa
Czechia
South Africa vs Republic of Korea
Republic of Korea
Kaizer Chiefs
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Premier Soccer League
H. Broos
L. Castro

Leonardo Castro may be Colombian by birth, but the former PSL marksman is firmly throwing his weight behind South Africa during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Having enjoyed trophy-laden spells with both Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs, the forward remains deeply connected to the Rainbow Nation.

  • Leonardo Castro - SundownsGallo

    A lasting bond with South African football

    The 2026 FIFA World Cup has brought out intense emotions across the globe, but for Leonardo Castro, the tournament is a chance to show gratitude to a nation that defined his professional career.

    The Colombian striker, who became a household name in the Premier Soccer League, admits that South Africa remains an integral part of his family’s identity.

    While his native Colombia is also participating in the global showpiece, Castro’s household is split, with a significant amount of affection being directed toward Hugo Broos’ Bafana Bafana.

    For the former Masandawana star, the hospitality he received during his years in Pretoria and Johannesburg has created a lifelong allegiance.

    • Advertisement
  • Raul Jimenez Mexico Nkosinathi Sibisi Bafana BafanaBackpagepix

    Emotional tribute to the Rainbow Nation

    Castro recently took to social media to share a heartfelt message alongside his son, Valentín, who was seen wearing South African colours.

    The striker explained that seeing his son in the national team’s jersey triggered a wave of nostalgia and pride for the time they spent living in the country.

    "Today my son Valentín took these t-shirts out of his wardrobe, and it reminded me of what South Africa means to us.

    "More than a place, it's a country that opened its doors to us and welcomed us with open arms.

    "A country where we met incredible, kind, and always cheerful people who left a very special mark on our lives," Castro stated emotionally.


  • Leonardo Castro, Kaizer Chiefs, December 2021Backpagepix

    Gratitude for the PSL experience

    The forward’s connection to South Africa is not merely professional; it is a deep-seated love for the culture and the people.

    Having won several titles with Mamelodi Sundowns before moving to Kaizer Chiefs, Castro established himself as one of the most respected foreigners to ever grace the South African top flight.

    "South Africa holds a place in our hearts, and we will always be grateful for everything we experienced there," Castro continued.

    "It's a country we would love to return to because we learned to love it and feel it as an important part of our history.

    "That's why, in this World Cup, we want to support it from the bottom of our hearts, with gratitude, affection, and our best wishes.

    "Because there are places you visit and others that stay with you forever."

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Mexico v South Africa: Group A - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Bafana Bafana fighting for knockout dream

    Bafana Bafana have endured a difficult start to their group-stage campaign, and the support from former stars like Castro comes at a crucial time.

    The national team is currently facing pressure to secure results in their upcoming fixtures to avoid an early exit from the tournament.

    To keep the dream alive and repay the faith shown by supporters like Castro, Bafana must navigate difficult clashes against the Czech Republic and South Korea.

    The Colombian striker concluded his message by reiterating that the country "remains forever in the soul," serving as a reminder of the global impact South African football continues to have.


World Cup
Czechia crest
Czechia
CZE
South Africa crest
South Africa
RSA
World Cup
South Africa crest
South Africa
RSA
Republic of Korea crest
Republic of Korea
KOR