Former Kaizer Chiefs Colombian striker makes no secret of his support for Bafana Bafana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup – ‘South Africa holds a place in our hearts’
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A lasting bond with South African football
The 2026 FIFA World Cup has brought out intense emotions across the globe, but for Leonardo Castro, the tournament is a chance to show gratitude to a nation that defined his professional career.
The Colombian striker, who became a household name in the Premier Soccer League, admits that South Africa remains an integral part of his family’s identity.
While his native Colombia is also participating in the global showpiece, Castro’s household is split, with a significant amount of affection being directed toward Hugo Broos’ Bafana Bafana.
For the former Masandawana star, the hospitality he received during his years in Pretoria and Johannesburg has created a lifelong allegiance.
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Emotional tribute to the Rainbow Nation
Castro recently took to social media to share a heartfelt message alongside his son, Valentín, who was seen wearing South African colours.
The striker explained that seeing his son in the national team’s jersey triggered a wave of nostalgia and pride for the time they spent living in the country.
"Today my son Valentín took these t-shirts out of his wardrobe, and it reminded me of what South Africa means to us.
"More than a place, it's a country that opened its doors to us and welcomed us with open arms.
"A country where we met incredible, kind, and always cheerful people who left a very special mark on our lives," Castro stated emotionally.
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Gratitude for the PSL experience
The forward’s connection to South Africa is not merely professional; it is a deep-seated love for the culture and the people.
Having won several titles with Mamelodi Sundowns before moving to Kaizer Chiefs, Castro established himself as one of the most respected foreigners to ever grace the South African top flight.
"South Africa holds a place in our hearts, and we will always be grateful for everything we experienced there," Castro continued.
"It's a country we would love to return to because we learned to love it and feel it as an important part of our history.
"That's why, in this World Cup, we want to support it from the bottom of our hearts, with gratitude, affection, and our best wishes.
"Because there are places you visit and others that stay with you forever."
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Bafana Bafana fighting for knockout dream
Bafana Bafana have endured a difficult start to their group-stage campaign, and the support from former stars like Castro comes at a crucial time.
The national team is currently facing pressure to secure results in their upcoming fixtures to avoid an early exit from the tournament.
To keep the dream alive and repay the faith shown by supporters like Castro, Bafana must navigate difficult clashes against the Czech Republic and South Korea.
The Colombian striker concluded his message by reiterating that the country "remains forever in the soul," serving as a reminder of the global impact South African football continues to have.