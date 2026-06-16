Former Kaizer Chiefs Colombian striker makes no secret of his support for Bafana Bafana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup – ‘South Africa holds a place in our hearts’

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has brought out intense emotions across the globe, but for Leonardo Castro, the tournament is a chance to show gratitude to a nation that defined his professional career.

The Colombian striker, who became a household name in the Premier Soccer League, admits that South Africa remains an integral part of his family’s identity.

While his native Colombia is also participating in the global showpiece, Castro’s household is split, with a significant amount of affection being directed toward Hugo Broos’ Bafana Bafana.

For the former Masandawana star, the hospitality he received during his years in Pretoria and Johannesburg has created a lifelong allegiance.