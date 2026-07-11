Former Kaizer Chiefs coach slams ‘amazing’ nomination of Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze for Coach of the Season - 'They didn’t compete for any cups'
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Dos Santos questions PSL awards criteria
The release of the 2025/2026 Premier Soccer League awards nominees has sparked immediate controversy, with Sergio Dos Santos leading the charge against the selection process.
The ceremony, scheduled for July 27, aims to celebrate the best of South African football, but the inclusion of former Kaizer Chiefs co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef has left many scratching their heads.
Speaking on the matter, Dos Santos suggested that the duo's presence on the list was more about fulfilling a quota than reflecting genuine achievement on the pitch.
"The reason Kaze and Youssef are nominees in the Coach of the Season category is probably because each category needs to have three nominees, and the judges wanted to fill the required number," Dos Santos told KickOff.
"They probably wanted to give them a chance. They didn't compete for any cups, but their names are there.
"That's amazing. I think the judges are just trying to be nice."
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Struggles at Naturena highlighted
The criticism stems from a difficult campaign at Naturena, where the co-coaching ticket failed to deliver silverware or a consistent style of play.
While Mamelodi Sundowns' Miguel Cardoso and Orlando Pirates' Abdeslam Ouaddou earned their nominations through a fierce title race that went to the wire, the Amakhosi pair finished the season having moved on to different clubs, with Youssef joining Durban City and Kaze heading to Sekhukhune United.
Dos Santos pulled no punches when describing the lack of progress made during their tenure after succeeding Nasreddine Nabi.
"Maybe the judges thought they did a good job by Kaizer Chiefs' standards since they took over from Nasredine Nabi.
"And if that is the case, maybe we don't understand football, and the judges understand it more than we do. That's for sure," he remarked sarcastically.
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Consistency over charity
For Dos Santos, the nomination of the former Chiefs pair is particularly insulting when compared to other managers in the division who achieved tangible success.
He pointed to Pitso Dladla at City as a prime example of a coach who deserved recognition for transforming a struggling side into Nedbank Cup champions while securing continental qualification.
"Obviously, if I was part of the judging panel, I wouldn't have voted for Kaze and Youssef.
"On what grounds would I vote for them?
"Look at Pitso Dladla; when he took over at Durban City, he did a very good job, didn't he?
"He took over the team when it was struggling and turned them into Nedbank Cup champions and qualified them for the CAF Confederation Cup," Dos Santos added.
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A lack of identity and results
The fundamental issue for many critics remains the erratic results seen under the Kaze and Ben Youssef partnership.
Without a clear identity, the Glamour Boys struggled to put together any significant winning runs, making their nomination for the league's top individual coaching honour seem misplaced to those who value consistency.
Dos Santos concluded his assessment by highlighting the frustrating nature of the team's form over the past year.
"But the ones from Chiefs? Most of last season, they would lose one game, then lose another again, draw the next, win the following one, and then lose again.
"And you want to make them coach of the season when there is no consistency? What is that?"
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