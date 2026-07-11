Former Kaizer Chiefs coach slams ‘amazing’ nomination of Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze for Coach of the Season - 'They didn’t compete for any cups'

The release of the 2025/2026 Premier Soccer League awards nominees has sparked immediate controversy, with Sergio Dos Santos leading the charge against the selection process.

The ceremony, scheduled for July 27, aims to celebrate the best of South African football, but the inclusion of former Kaizer Chiefs co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef has left many scratching their heads.

Speaking on the matter, Dos Santos suggested that the duo's presence on the list was more about fulfilling a quota than reflecting genuine achievement on the pitch.

"The reason Kaze and Youssef are nominees in the Coach of the Season category is probably because each category needs to have three nominees, and the judges wanted to fill the required number," Dos Santos told KickOff.

"They probably wanted to give them a chance. They didn't compete for any cups, but their names are there.

"That's amazing. I think the judges are just trying to be nice."







