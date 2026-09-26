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Former Kaizer Chiefs coach says Brandon Petersen isn’t solely responsible for the club’s struggles – ‘Who is in front of the goalkeeper? Who is giving instructions in front?'
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Who is really to blame?
The debate surrounding the goalkeeping position at Naturena intensified following a string of high-profile errors from club captain Brandon Petersen.
Johnson, who understands the inner workings of the Soweto giants, suggests that the coaching staff must look at the entire defensive unit before pointing fingers.
Speaking to the media about the current situation, the former head coach emphasised the importance of collective responsibility on the pitch.
“It [changing goalkeepers] boils down to a lot. Who is in front of the goalkeeper?"
"Who is giving instructions in front, in the middle, in defence? And then it gets to the goalkeeper."
"So, there are a lot of things you have to take into consideration as a coach."
"Then you have to analyse the type of goals scored. Were the goals scored from play, or were they scored from set pieces?”, he told FARPost.
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Why the mistake?
The statistics make for difficult reading for Petersen this term. In seven appearances, he has managed only a single clean sheet while shipping eight goals.
This form is a stark contrast to his impressive record last season, where 18 shutouts in 35 matches put him on the verge of a Bafana Bafana call-up for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
“Whether they were scored against the run of play. If they were scored from open play and they got through your defenders, midfielders, and strikers, you have to ask why the mistake was made there,” Johnson explained.
“If the mistakes are done when you are pressing high and they score against you on a counter-attack, then you have to know what your rest defence is doing."
"So, there are a lot of variables taking place.”
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Set-piece vulnerability
For Johnson, the decision to drop or rotate a goalkeeper should only come after an exhaustive review of the team's defensive patterns.
He pointed toward set-piece organisation as a critical area where Amakhosi might be failing their keepers. If the positioning of the defensive line or the marking schemes are flawed, the goalkeeper is frequently left exposed to high-probability scoring chances that are difficult to save regardless of individual quality.
“You can only see, as the analysis will probably tell you, if there is a pattern that we are only conceding against set plays."
"Therefore, what is the problem with us defending set plays?” Johnson added.
“Are we setting up our rest defence in set pieces the right way?vDo we have the right players in the right place to close all the spaces?
"Is the goalkeeper in the right position to defend those set pieces?”
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Decision time
With Petersen currently sidelined for four to six weeks, winter arrival Renaldo Leaner has stepped into the fold, marking his debut with a clean sheet against Golden Arrows.
“So, you have to look at all those things, then you have to separate them from set plays, counter-attacks, rest defence, to defence of play,” Johnson concluded.
“Those are the things I would do if I had to change my goalkeeper."
"If I have to change my goalkeeper, I have to look at all those things before I put up my hand and say I have to give you a rest because of one, two, three, four.”
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