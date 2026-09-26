Former Kaizer Chiefs coach says Brandon Petersen isn’t solely responsible for the club’s struggles – ‘Who is in front of the goalkeeper? Who is giving instructions in front?'

The debate surrounding the goalkeeping position at Naturena intensified following a string of high-profile errors from club captain Brandon Petersen.

Johnson, who understands the inner workings of the Soweto giants, suggests that the coaching staff must look at the entire defensive unit before pointing fingers.

Speaking to the media about the current situation, the former head coach emphasised the importance of collective responsibility on the pitch.

“It [changing goalkeepers] boils down to a lot. Who is in front of the goalkeeper?"

"Who is giving instructions in front, in the middle, in defence? And then it gets to the goalkeeper."

"So, there are a lot of things you have to take into consideration as a coach."

"Then you have to analyse the type of goals scored. Were the goals scored from play, or were they scored from set pieces?”, he told FARPost.



