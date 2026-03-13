Former Kaizer Chiefs coach reveals behind the scenes issues at Naturena - 'I was told which players to buy, who to select, and how to set up tactically'
- BackpagePix.
Baxter slams technical interference
Former Kaizer Chiefs head coach Stuart Baxter has sensationally lifted the lid on the internal dysfunction currently plaguing the Soweto giants, describing the club’s leadership structure as a landscape of “smoke and mirrors.”
The 72-year-old veteran, who enjoyed a trophy-laden first spell at Naturena between 2012 and 2015, claimed that his second tenure was compromised by constant meddling from management, which prevented him from building a winning culture.
Baxter emphasized that the glamorous facade of the club hides a lack of technical autonomy, stating, “If Kaizer Chiefs want to learn anything from the whole Baxter saga, the first time the roles were clear. The coach was allowed to do his job. We had a clear identity, and it was a successful period. The second time, roles were blurred, egos were involved, and it’s likely been the same story since.”
The veteran tactician detailed how the environment shifted during his return to the club in 2021, noting that he was no longer the master of his own destiny in the dugout.
Baxter revealed the level of interference reached down to basic team selection and recruitment strategies, which he believes has become a systemic issue under the current regime.
He told FARPost: “I came in the second time, and it was very unclear. I was getting told which players to buy, who to select, and even how to set up tactically. It was as if I was expected to follow a script written by others. That atmosphere was entirely different from the first time, and it made it impossible to build a winning culture.”
- Backpage
A club in crisis at Naturena
Amakhosi find themselves in a desperate situation, having suffered four consecutive defeats across all competitions.
The current coaching duo of Kaze and Ben Youssef are feeling the heat as the club languishes in sixth place, trailing runaway leaders Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns by a staggering 17 points.
This slump has ignited the fury of the Amakhosi faithful, with supporters recently marching to the Kaizer Chiefs Village to demand the immediate axing of the technical team through an official memorandum of grievances.
- Backpage
Demanding autonomy for coaches
Baxter insists that the recipe for success is simple: the club must trust the professionals they hire and cease the culture of unsolicited technical advice from those outside the dressing room.
He argues that many of his successors and predecessors were never given a fair chance to implement their visions due to the same "constant noise" he experienced.
“Chiefs need to return to that clarity,” Baxter insisted.
“If you hire a coach, you must allow him to do his job. You cannot keep imposing players, making recommendations, or questioning his tactical approach. I am certain that if coaches like Gavin Hunt, Ernst Middendorp, or even myself during my second spell, had been granted the same time and autonomy we see now, we would have delivered success.”
While the coach was scathing of the management structure, he was careful to separate the club’s legendary founder, Kaizer Motaung, from the day-to-day internal friction.
Baxter believes that Kaizer Snr is being kept in the dark about the true extent of the club's structural failures.
He voiced his concern for the chairman, saying, “I would never say a bad word against Kaizer Senior; he was fantastic to me, and I remain proud of my time at the club.
"However, I feel that Kaizer is not being shown a clear path toward making Chiefs successful again. It has become a case of ‘smoke and mirrors.’ Until the leadership is transparent and the roles are properly structured, they will continue to struggle.”
- Kaitano Tembo Stuart Baxter
The search for a solid foundation
As the pressure mounts on the current technical team to secure a top-three finish and return to CAF continental competition, Baxter believes the problems will persist until the club addresses its foundational flaws. For the man who delivered two league titles, a Nedbank Cup, and an MTN8 during his golden era, the solution is not just about big-name signings or promoting youth.
He concluded: “It isn’t just about which player to buy or which youngster to promote—it’s about getting the foundation and the professional structure right.”