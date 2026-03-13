Former Kaizer Chiefs coach reveals behind the scenes issues at Naturena - 'I was told which players to buy, who to select, and how to set up tactically'

Former Kaizer Chiefs head coach Stuart Baxter has sensationally lifted the lid on the internal dysfunction currently plaguing the Soweto giants, describing the club’s leadership structure as a landscape of “smoke and mirrors.”

The 72-year-old veteran, who enjoyed a trophy-laden first spell at Naturena between 2012 and 2015, claimed that his second tenure was compromised by constant meddling from management, which prevented him from building a winning culture.

Baxter emphasized that the glamorous facade of the club hides a lack of technical autonomy, stating, “If Kaizer Chiefs want to learn anything from the whole Baxter saga, the first time the roles were clear. The coach was allowed to do his job. We had a clear identity, and it was a successful period. The second time, roles were blurred, egos were involved, and it’s likely been the same story since.”

The veteran tactician detailed how the environment shifted during his return to the club in 2021, noting that he was no longer the master of his own destiny in the dugout.

Baxter revealed the level of interference reached down to basic team selection and recruitment strategies, which he believes has become a systemic issue under the current regime.

He told FARPost: “I came in the second time, and it was very unclear. I was getting told which players to buy, who to select, and even how to set up tactically. It was as if I was expected to follow a script written by others. That atmosphere was entirely different from the first time, and it made it impossible to build a winning culture.”