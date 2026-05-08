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Former Kaizer Chiefs coach Muhsin Ertugral backs Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze for permanent role at Naturena: 'The worst thing is to start again'
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Ertugral warns against another 'reset' at Naturena
Muhsin Ertugral has sounded a warning to the Kaizer Chiefs board, suggesting that the constant cycle of managerial changes is the primary reason for the club's lack of a clear identity.
Since the departure of Nasreddine Nabi in September 2025, Youssef and Kaze have stabilised the ship, steering the club toward a potential third-place finish on the league table.
Despite their interim status, Ertugral believes their mandate should be extended into the 2026/27 season.
“Continuity is not about just protecting the coaches. It is about protecting the direction,” Ertugral told FARPost.
“If there is a clear idea, if there is visible progress, even at present, somehow the results are inconsistent, for me, the worst decision is to start again.
"Keeping the coaches for me is important. For me, they need to keep the coaches.”
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From fan protests to Confederation Cup contention
The journey for Ben Youssef and Kaze has been anything but smooth.
Just months ago, the duo faced intense pressure after a four-game losing streak sparked protests at the Chiefs Village, with fans demanding their immediate removal.
However, the coaches managed to turn the tide with a clinical five-match winning run that transformed them from "dead men walking" into genuine contenders for a CAF Confederation Cup spot.
Currently sitting in third place, the Soweto giants have navigated a turbulent period marked by an injury crisis and a lack of activity in the January transfer window.
Without any mid-season reinforcements, the coaches were forced to field experimental line-ups, including an improvised central defensive partnership of Bradley Cross and Aden McCarthy.
Securing a top-three finish under such constraints would represent Chiefs' best league performance since the 2019/20 campaign.
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The search for a lasting identity
The club's leadership is widely expected to bring in a new permanent head coach for the upcoming season, but Ertugral fears this will once again erase the progress made on the training ground.
He argues that the frequent "resets" at Naturena have prevented the squad from mastering a specific style of play, leaving the players in a permanent state of transition.
“The question is to ask honestly, was there ever real continuity in recent years?
"Many changes have damaged the success rate at the club, in my opinion, because each change had its own direction,” Ertugral explained.
“So every new coach started again from zero. I think all the resets have broken whatever structure was beginning to form.
"Those changes delayed one thing that Chiefs really need: identity.
"At some point, Chiefs must decide what they want to be.
"Not only the next result.
"That’s what I am saying, not the next result.
"It’s more important to have continuity. They have had too many resets.”
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What's next for Kaizer Chiefs?
The Glamour boys are unlikely to retain the coaching duo, facing heavy criticism from the club's high-demanding supporters in the current campaign.
Kaze and Ben Youssef have been criticised for struggling to achieve a consistent winning run that will see them finish the season without silverware.
With the Naturena side actively looking for a permanent coach, several names such as Pitso Mosimane, Benni McCarthy and Manqoba Mnqgithi have been linked with taking over the hot seat for the 2026/27 season.