Former Kaizer Chiefs coach Muhsin Ertugral backs Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze for permanent role at Naturena: 'The worst thing is to start again'

Muhsin Ertugral has sounded a warning to the Kaizer Chiefs board, suggesting that the constant cycle of managerial changes is the primary reason for the club's lack of a clear identity.

Since the departure of Nasreddine Nabi in September 2025, Youssef and Kaze have stabilised the ship, steering the club toward a potential third-place finish on the league table.

Despite their interim status, Ertugral believes their mandate should be extended into the 2026/27 season.

“Continuity is not about just protecting the coaches. It is about protecting the direction,” Ertugral told FARPost .

“If there is a clear idea, if there is visible progress, even at present, somehow the results are inconsistent, for me, the worst decision is to start again.

"Keeping the coaches for me is important. For me, they need to keep the coaches.”







