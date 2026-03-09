Former Kaizer Chiefs coach eyes CAF Confederation Cup qualification for AmaZulu after Nedbank Cup heartbreak - 'We still stand a chance of finishing in top three'

Reflecting on Saturday’s loss to Casric Stars, Zwane admitted his side may have fallen into the complacency trap. He suggested the players might have underestimated the challenge, assuming their top-flight status alone would see them through.

“It’s a big miss, but I always say that I’d rather play a PSL[Premier Soccer League] team than a first division team, especially after playing against two PSL teams that have been very difficult to beat,” he explained.

“Some of our players probably thought, ‘Hayi, this one, if we can beat Richards Bay or Polokwane City away from home, they are coming to us, we are going to the semifinals.

“And that’s where the danger lies because you win the game before it even starts... Why? Because of the experience, most of our boys have never been in this situation, so they’re thinking things will become easy and just happen. Unfortunately, this was a big wake-up call.”