Former Kaizer Chiefs coach eyes CAF Confederation Cup qualification for AmaZulu after Nedbank Cup heartbreak - 'We still stand a chance of finishing in top three'
Usuthu shifting focus to the league
AmaZulu head coach Arthur Zwane has refused to let a shock Nedbank Cup exit derail the club's ambitions for the remainder of the season, pivotally shifting his gaze toward continental qualification.
Following a disappointing quarterfinal defeat at the hands of second-tier opposition, the former Kaizer Chiefs mentor is adamant that the Durban-based outfit can still salvage their campaign by securing a top-three finish in the domestic league, which would guarantee them a spot in the CAF Confederation Cup next season.
'Top three finish'
The KwaZulu-Natal team currently sits fifth on the log with 31 points from 20 games. In the remaining fixtures, they face tough tests against title-chasing Orlando Pirates and third-placed Sekhukhune United, both fighting to hold their spots.
According to Zwane, Usuthu will need to dig deep and give everything on the pitch to make their top-three ambitions come true.
"We have to keep believing," Zwane said as per Sowetan.
"We are left with 10 games, so we have a lot to play for. We still stand a chance of finishing in the top three... It’s all up to us."
Nedbank Cup recap
Reflecting on Saturday’s loss to Casric Stars, Zwane admitted his side may have fallen into the complacency trap. He suggested the players might have underestimated the challenge, assuming their top-flight status alone would see them through.
“It’s a big miss, but I always say that I’d rather play a PSL[Premier Soccer League] team than a first division team, especially after playing against two PSL teams that have been very difficult to beat,” he explained.
“Some of our players probably thought, ‘Hayi, this one, if we can beat Richards Bay or Polokwane City away from home, they are coming to us, we are going to the semifinals.
“And that’s where the danger lies because you win the game before it even starts... Why? Because of the experience, most of our boys have never been in this situation, so they’re thinking things will become easy and just happen. Unfortunately, this was a big wake-up call.”
- Backpage
What comes next for AmaZulu?
With their cup dream over, the focus now shifts squarely to the league and the lucrative prize of continental qualification.
A third-place finish would be a huge statement for Zwane’s project in Durban, proving the club can mix it with the elite.
The race for the top three is heating up, but the remaining fixtures will be crucial and testing, especially with just five games left to play at home.