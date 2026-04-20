Former Kaizer Chiefs coach drops PSL title verdict - 'You can't draw with Siwelele and hope you win the championship, it’s not possible'
The psychological blow of dropped points
Ernst Middendorp believes Mamelodi Sundowns remain too strong to be caught in the PSL league title race, insisting that their consistency gives them the edge in the run-in.
He also pointed to where he feels Orlando Pirates have slipped up during their push for the championship, suggesting those moments have proven costly in the wider title battle.
"You cannot draw with Siwelele FC at home and hope you win the championship. It’s not possible," Middendorp remarked during his appearance on the Car Wash 2.0 podcast.
For the German coach, these are the fine margins that separate champions from runners-up.
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Sundowns depth provides an unfair advantage
The core of Middendorp’s argument rests on the sheer quality and depth available at Chloorkop. While Sea Robbers have been flying high domestically, Sundowns have balanced league duties with a strong run to the CAF Champions League final.
Despite trailing by two points, the Brazilians also hold games in hand, with a squad that appears well-equipped to handle the demands of the run-in.
"It will be interesting to see how it will end, but from my side, Sundowns, if you ask me, I will say it now directly, it’s again Sundowns," Middendorp explained.
"I think it’s all about team management, options inside the squad... There are so many options. Defending, system, formation, options to react, impact from the bench. Even to take four or five players out, with a squad like this, it’s very clear."
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The Achilles heel of the defending champions
However, the former Kaizer Coach warned that Masandawana could face a potential setback in their title push, pointing to the goalkeeping department as a possible weak spot due to a lack of depth behind their first-choice keeper.
“In my opinion, the only playing position they are not competitive in is [goalkeeping]. If Ronwen [Williams] gets injured, they would be in a very disastrous situation, in the national team [Bafana Bafana], probably the same," he noted.
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Managing the pressure of the title run-in
Winning matches under pressure is non-negotiable for any title-chasing side, and Middendorp praised Sundowns for their ability to grind out results in tough conditions.
"You have to win games against Durban City FC away, because they are in a good run. You have to win it, you have to manage it, even with 1-0 wins. If you do that, then you are fine," he added.
Perhaps the most daunting aspect of the Tshwane giants era is their refusal to stand still. Middendorp highlighted that the club’s culture is built on relentless standards of perfection, where no player can afford to become comfortable regardless of past success. He believes this constant evolution is what keeps them ahead.
“Sundowns show us every season. They are never happy with the squad, even if they win the league by 15 points. They improve the quality, and they look for more competition. Sundowns make sure to get players who are better than what they had; they avoid complacency in players.
“You can find players drop 5% after winning the league, players become complacent, but Sundowns bring in new players to move away from that problem,” Middendorp concluded.