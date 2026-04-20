Former Kaizer Chiefs coach drops PSL title verdict - 'You can't draw with Siwelele and hope you win the championship, it’s not possible'

Ernst Middendorp believes Mamelodi Sundowns remain too strong to be caught in the PSL league title race, insisting that their consistency gives them the edge in the run-in.

He also pointed to where he feels Orlando Pirates have slipped up during their push for the championship, suggesting those moments have proven costly in the wider title battle.

"You cannot draw with Siwelele FC at home and hope you win the championship. It’s not possible," Middendorp remarked during his appearance on the Car Wash 2.0 podcast.

For the German coach, these are the fine margins that separate champions from runners-up.











