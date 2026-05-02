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Former Kaizer Chiefs coach delivers brutal verdict on Asanele Velebayi and Luke Baartman: 'They're not good enough'
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Middendorp questions Big Three recruitment
Ernst Middendorp, a man who knows the inner workings of the PSL better than most, has delivered a scathing assessment of the current crop of talent at South Africa's 'Big Three'.
Speaking on The Wash 2.0 podcast, the German tactician expressed deep concerns regarding the mental strength of players currently donning the colours of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, and Mamelodi Sundowns.
The former Cape Town Spurs coach and current Durban City FC technical director argued that natural ability is often secondary to the resilience required to thrive in the pressure cooker of Gauteng football.
Middendorp suggested that the recruitment strategies at these elite clubs frequently fail to account for the psychological demands placed on stars who must perform in front of millions of demanding supporters every week.
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'No chance' for Velebayi and Baartman
Middendorp was particularly specific when discussing two of Chiefs' more recent high-profile additions, Asanele Velebayi and Luke Baartman.
Despite their reputations as rising stars, the veteran coach was blunt about their prospects of reaching the top at Amakhosi.
He highlighted that while they are technically gifted, they are currently ill-equipped for the unique environment found at Naturena.
“Everybody thinks you can play for Kaizer Chiefs, everybody thinks you can play for Orlando Pirates or Mamelodi Sundowns,” Middendorp said.
“I have seen a lot and worked with a lot of players who are or have been in the squad of Pirates, Chiefs, and Sundowns.
"I can say no chance for those players. They don’t have the required mentality, the resilience, not good enough.
"The players are not ready. They get excited. You see them so excited to go into the Orlando Stadium. They need 90 minutes to get it, and then the game is over.”
Addressing the duo directly, he added: “It is the mentality side, where you have to check also the recruitment side.
"There you have it. You can have Asanele Velebayi as an example. You can sign him.
"Fantastic player, everything looks good, nice, exciting, entertaining, perfect.
"You can take Luke Baartman, also a fantastic, lovable guy, also superb, but playing for Kaizer Chiefs? In the stage where they are, no chance.”
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Struggling to make an impact at Naturena
The statistics seem to reflect some of the struggles Middendorp alluded to.
Velebayi, who joined after a protracted legal battle following a fallout with Cape Town Spurs, has managed 13 appearances this season but has yet to fully convince the Amakhosi faithful.
Baartman has found the transition even more difficult, featuring only six times as the club navigates a turbulent rebuilding phase.
Middendorp’s criticism wasn’t limited to the players, as he also pointed towards the technical setups at these clubs.
“Everybody thinks you can coach [those teams],” he continued.
“I am not talking about the head coach only, I am also talking about the conditioning side, the analyst, and the level of all the experts around. Up to 10 [technical team members].”
For now, the pressure is on Velebayi and Baartman to prove their former mentor wrong and show they have the steel to match their skill."
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What's next for Velebayi and Baartman?
Velebayi and Baartman have struggled for regular playing at Chiefs after facing stiff competition in the starting lineup.
As the 2025/26 season is coming to an end, the attacking duo will be looking for improved fortunes at the club.
With the 2025 Nedbank Cup champions looking set to rope in a new head coach next season, the two youngsters will be aiming to impress whomever is at the helm and make an impact.
Furthermore, Velebayi and Baartman could be loaned out should their game time situation remain unchanged.