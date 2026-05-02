Former Kaizer Chiefs coach delivers brutal verdict on Asanele Velebayi and Luke Baartman: 'They're not good enough'

Middendorp was particularly specific when discussing two of Chiefs' more recent high-profile additions, Asanele Velebayi and Luke Baartman.

Despite their reputations as rising stars, the veteran coach was blunt about their prospects of reaching the top at Amakhosi.

He highlighted that while they are technically gifted, they are currently ill-equipped for the unique environment found at Naturena.

“Everybody thinks you can play for Kaizer Chiefs, everybody thinks you can play for Orlando Pirates or Mamelodi Sundowns,” Middendorp said.

“I have seen a lot and worked with a lot of players who are or have been in the squad of Pirates, Chiefs, and Sundowns.

"I can say no chance for those players. They don’t have the required mentality, the resilience, not good enough.

"The players are not ready. They get excited. You see them so excited to go into the Orlando Stadium. They need 90 minutes to get it, and then the game is over.”

Addressing the duo directly, he added: “It is the mentality side, where you have to check also the recruitment side.

"There you have it. You can have Asanele Velebayi as an example. You can sign him.

"Fantastic player, everything looks good, nice, exciting, entertaining, perfect.

"You can take Luke Baartman, also a fantastic, lovable guy, also superb, but playing for Kaizer Chiefs? In the stage where they are, no chance.”











