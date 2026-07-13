Former Kaizer Chiefs co-coaches Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze battle over the signature of Gaston Sirino - 'Both coaches made it clear they wanted to work with him again'

The race for Gaston Sirino has reached boiling point as former Kaizer Chiefs co-coaches Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze look to reunite with the talented midfielder.

Sirino officially became a free agent at the end of June after his contract with the Soweto giants expired without a renewal being agreed upon for the 2026/27 campaign.

Ben Youssef, now at Durban City, and Kaze, currently with Sekhukhune United, have both identified the 35-year-old as a priority signing.

Sources close to the situation suggest that while both clubs have expressed concrete interest, Durban City have stolen a march on their rivals.

A source told Kick Off:

"The moment his contract ended, both coaches made it clear they wanted to work with Gaston again.

"Sekhukhune were genuinely interested, but Durban City have gone a step further."