Former Kaizer Chiefs co-coaches Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze battle over the signature of Gaston Sirino - 'Both coaches made it clear they wanted to work with him again'
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Former Amakhosi duo go head-to-head
The race for Gaston Sirino has reached boiling point as former Kaizer Chiefs co-coaches Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze look to reunite with the talented midfielder.
Sirino officially became a free agent at the end of June after his contract with the Soweto giants expired without a renewal being agreed upon for the 2026/27 campaign.
Ben Youssef, now at Durban City, and Kaze, currently with Sekhukhune United, have both identified the 35-year-old as a priority signing.
Sources close to the situation suggest that while both clubs have expressed concrete interest, Durban City have stolen a march on their rivals.
"The moment his contract ended, both coaches made it clear they wanted to work with Gaston again.
"Sekhukhune were genuinely interested, but Durban City have gone a step further."
Durban City pole position for Sirino
Despite being 35, Sirino remains one of the most technically gifted players in South African football, and Khalil Ben Youssef is reportedly convinced that the former Mamelodi Sundowns man can still deliver at the highest level.
The insider added that Durban is currently the most likely destination for the playmaker, as the project presented by Ben Youssef has appealed to the veteran.
The battle between the two former Chiefs tacticians highlights the high regard in which Sirino is held within the coaching fraternity.
While Sekhukhune United put forward a competitive case, the personal drive from Ben Youssef appears to have tipped the scales in favour of the coastal side.
"Coach Khalil has really pushed to get this deal done," the source claimed, suggesting that Durban City have stolen a march on their rivals.
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U-turn on South American return
It was initially expected that Sirino would bring his long-standing stay in the Premier Soccer League to an end this winter.
Having arrived in South Africa in 2018, the player was apparently considering a return to his native Uruguay to finish his career closer to home.
However, the sheer volume of interest from local clubs forced a change of heart.
A separate source explained the player's thought process behind the U-turn:
"At first, he was thinking about going back home, especially because of his age.
"But things changed once he saw how much interest there was from clubs here.
"He realised there are still good opportunities for him, so staying became the best option."
This decision ensures that South African fans will likely see the Uruguayan for a ninth consecutive season in the PSL.
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Stability and legacy in the Betway Premiership
Sirino’s decision to remain in South Africa is a significant boost for the league’s profile, given his decorated history with Mamelodi Sundowns before his stint at Naturena.
By choosing to stay, he looks set to provide veteran leadership to a Durban City side aiming to make its mark under Ben Youssef’s guidance.
The move to Durban City would represent the third major South African club for Sirino, following successful and high-profile spells at Masandawana and Amakhosi.
With the player now convinced that he has more to offer the local game, the focus shifts to whether he can replicate the creative influence that made him a household name in South African football over the last decade.
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