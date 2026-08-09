The brutal reality of professional management has hit home for Khalil Ben Youssef following Durban City’s narrow 2-1 extra-time defeat to Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 quarter-finals.

The Tunisian tactician, who previously served in a co-coaching capacity at Kaizer Chiefs, is well aware that sentiment counts for little in the Premier Soccer League.

Speaking with refreshing honesty about the precarious nature of his employment, the Tunisian acknowledged that he is never truly settled in the dugout.

"As a new coach, you don’t open all of your luggage; you keep it ready [to go], and that’s a part of our job because we’re always at risk," he admitted to the media.



