Former Kaizer Chiefs co-coach under pressure at Durban City as ‘15 games’ mandate looms after MTN8 Cup exit - 'Only results can help you keep your job'
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A cut-throat industry
The brutal reality of professional management has hit home for Khalil Ben Youssef following Durban City’s narrow 2-1 extra-time defeat to Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 quarter-finals.
The Tunisian tactician, who previously served in a co-coaching capacity at Kaizer Chiefs, is well aware that sentiment counts for little in the Premier Soccer League.
Speaking with refreshing honesty about the precarious nature of his employment, the Tunisian acknowledged that he is never truly settled in the dugout.
"As a new coach, you don’t open all of your luggage; you keep it ready [to go], and that’s a part of our job because we’re always at risk," he admitted to the media.
The 15-Game Mandate
While the pressure is mounting, the coach revealed that there is a formal agreement in place regarding how his performance will be measured by the club’s top brass.
Rather than being judged solely on one-off cup results, a specific timeframe has been established to evaluate the progress of the project.
This points-based target suggests that the City board is looking for consistency over a sustained period rather than a quick fix.
However, the countdown has officially begun, and the coach knows that every dropped point between now and that 15-game mark will be scrutinised.
"The conversation with the board was we would do a proper analysis after 15 games, and that’s a mandate we agreed on, and there’s a certain number of points we need to achieve as well."
Building the Machine
Part of Ben Youssef’s defense for the slow start lies in the fact that his squad is not yet a finished product.
The KwaZulu-Natal team has been active in the transfer market, but several key reinforcements have yet to be integrated into the matchday setup.
The coach urged patience while he waits for his full arsenal to become available.
"There are three or more players that still need to join the team in the next two weeks, and some will be registered next week, and so when we have the entire team ready, and the fitness is also proper, then we can judge the team."
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What comes next for the Citizens?
The pressure cooker is reaching boiling point for the under-fire boss, and the fixture list offers absolutely no room for error.
A season-defining stretch looms large, beginning with a high-stakes midweek showdown against Golden Arrows before another bruising KZN derby against Richards Bay at the weekend.
In the unforgiving landscape of local rivalries, Ben Youssef knows these clashes represent the ultimate litmus test for his survival.
Refusing to hide behind the 'transition' tag, the coach struck a defiant tone, acknowledging that both the boardroom and the bleachers are demanding immediate returns.
"But as coaches we don’t make excuses, we continue to work and next week we have two more crucial games and only results can help you keep your job," Ben Youssef concluded.
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