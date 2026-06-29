Former Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef wields the axe at Durban City as nine players jettisoned in massive clearout
Bye, thanks
On Monday the club released a thank you message for the players involved.
- Durban City
Who is gone?
On the club's website was a statement providing the names of the players concerned.
Durban City FC can confirm the departure of the following players following the conclusion of the 2025/26 season.
Loan Players (Loan Agreements Expired)
1. Terrence Mashego
2. Taahir Goedeman
3. Ronaldo Maarman
4. Siphiwe Mahlangu
Players Departing Following Contract Expiry
1. Falakhe Tshanini
2. Odwa Nyulu
3. Joslin Kamatuka
4. Onele Rulwana
5. Lindokuhle Chonco
The Club would like to thank each player for their contribution during their time at Durban City FC and wishes them every success in their future endeavours.
Durban City Youssef appointment
The club was more gracious and wordy when they announced the appointment of the coach late last week.
Durban City FC is pleased to announce the appointment of Khalil Ben Youssef as the Club’s new Head Coach ahead of the 2026/27 season.
The 37-year-old Tunisian tactician joins Durban City FC as the Club embarks on an exciting new chapter following a historic period of growth and success.
A holder of the CAF A Licence, Ben Youssef brings extensive coaching experience from across Africa and the Middle East.
Having worked in Tunisia, Morocco, Tanzania, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, he has developed a strong reputation for his tactical expertise and commitment to building competitive teams.
His coaching journey has seen him hold senior technical roles at AS FAR Rabat, Young Africans SC, Club Africain and Al Ahli SC. Most recently, he served within the technical team at Kaizer Chiefs, gaining valuable insight into the demands and competitive nature of the Betway Premiership.
As Durban City FC prepares for an exciting 2026/27 campaign that includes the Betway Premiership, domestic cup competitions and the CAF Confederation Cup, Ben Youssef’s appointment reinforces the Club’s commitment to long-term stability and continued football excellence.
Durban City FC Chairman Farook Kadodia reflected on the Club’s decision to appoint Ben Youssef.
“Khalil is a coach with strong experience, excellent technical knowledge and a clear understanding of the modern game. We believe he is the right person to lead the next phase of Durban City Football Club’s journey. Over the past two seasons we have built a strong foundation, and our focus now is to continue growing the Club both on and off the field.
“We are confident that Khalil possesses the leadership, character and football philosophy required to help us achieve our ambitions, and we are delighted to welcome him to Durban City FC.”
Ben Youssef expressed his excitement at joining the Club. “I am honoured to join Durban City FC and would like to thank the Chairman, the Board of Directors and everyone at the Club for the trust they have placed in me.
‘This is an ambitious Club with a clear vision for the future, and I am excited to begin working with the players and technical staff as we prepare for the season ahead. My focus is on building a competitive team that reflects the values and ambitions of Durban City FC.”
Welcome to Durban City FC, Khalil.
- Backpagepix
Bold move
Releasing nine players in your first week in the job is certainly a bold move. However, according to Transfermarkt City had a fairly bloated squad of 41 players.
In comparison, Youssef's former club Kaizer Chiefs had 38, Orlando Pirates 35 and Mamelodi Sundowns 39 players in their squads last season.
In that context it probably makes sense to clear out as many fringe players as you can to make room for the additions specifically wanted by the new head coach.
Too much change though can be disruptive in a dressing room so it will be up to the Tunisian to manage that change so he gets off to a good start when the season begins.