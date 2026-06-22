Former Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef finally responds to 'backstabbing' accusations from Nasreddine Nabi's departure - 'They were together in every meeting'

Khalil Ben Youssef has moved to firmly shut down suggestions that he and Cedric Kaze played a role in undermining Nasreddine Nabi during their time together at Kaizer Chiefs.

The rumours of internal strife intensified when Nabi failed to mention his assistants in his farewell message to the club, leading many to believe there had been a breakdown in trust between the technical team members who had previously enjoyed success at Young Africans and ASFAR Rabat.

Speaking exclusively to iDiski Times, Ben Youssef insisted that the bond between the staff remained professional despite the intense pressure cooker of the Betway Premiership.

He pointed to their long-standing relationship as proof of his loyalty, questioning why a manager of Nabi’s caliber would repeatedly hire someone he did not trust across multiple clubs in different countries.