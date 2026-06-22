Former Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef finally responds to 'backstabbing' accusations from Nasreddine Nabi's departure - 'They were together in every meeting'
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Denying the betrayal at Naturena
Khalil Ben Youssef has moved to firmly shut down suggestions that he and Cedric Kaze played a role in undermining Nasreddine Nabi during their time together at Kaizer Chiefs.
The rumours of internal strife intensified when Nabi failed to mention his assistants in his farewell message to the club, leading many to believe there had been a breakdown in trust between the technical team members who had previously enjoyed success at Young Africans and ASFAR Rabat.
Speaking exclusively to iDiski Times, Ben Youssef insisted that the bond between the staff remained professional despite the intense pressure cooker of the Betway Premiership.
He pointed to their long-standing relationship as proof of his loyalty, questioning why a manager of Nabi’s caliber would repeatedly hire someone he did not trust across multiple clubs in different countries.
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The timeline of Nabi’s departure
Addressing the specifics of the transition, Ben Youssef clarified how the technical bench evolved during the season.
"No, no, no. Cedric was not with us," Ben Youssef explained.
"Nabi arrived with me and Fernando [da Cruz]. Majdi [Safi] and Ilyes [Mzoughi]. Fernando da Cruz then decided to go back to Morocco to join the FRMF. He went back in August, and we spent two months without a second assistant coach. Then in October, Cedric joined us. But the question? You gave the answer."
The Tunisian coach emphasized that the decision to leave Kaizer Chiefs was entirely Nabi’s own choice, shaped by personal circumstances rather than any internal coup.
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Defending the technical team's integrity
One of the primary sources of friction stemmed from a period when Nabi was forced to return home to support his wife following an accident.
During his absence, Ben Youssef and Kaze took charge of three matches, and their performance fuelled media speculation that the assistants were ready to step into the top job permanently.
Ben Youssef has now hit back at those narratives, claiming they remained strictly faithful to Nabi’s tactical blueprints throughout his absence.
"Then he travelled back for a month, we took charge for three games, then people tried to push and saying we’re doing the job, not coach Nabi," Ben Youssef stated.
"You were there in those press conferences, and we always said the honest and direct thing that we’re together, the game plan is coming from coach Nabi, and we’re working as a team, it’s the whole technical staff.
"Then he came back, and after one month, it was two weeks, then a decision coming from him to resign, he told them he wanted to leave the team.
"So, there’s the answer. How do you want to resign and then be accused that Khalil and Cedric did this or that?"
- Khalil Ben Youssef, Nasreddine Nabi Kaizer Chiefs
Loyalty forged over three seasons
For Ben Youssef, the strongest argument against the "backstabbing" narrative is his historical track record with Nabi.
The pair worked side-by-side during successful stints in Tanzania and Morocco before arriving in South Africa to lead the Amakhosi.
He believes his service to the head coach speaks for itself and that those inside the Kaizer Chiefs Village know the reality of the situation, even if he prefers to keep certain details private.
"I was with him for three seasons at Young Africans, ASFAR Rabat, and at Chiefs – so if I was bad as people said, why would he bring me along all the time?" Ben Youssef concluded.
"Anyway, it was a moment of this season. But there’s people at the Village who can confirm what happened. I prefer not to speak much about this subject, from my side.
"I know from the first day to the last day, I was more than honest with him. I helped him a lot, and he knows this. But if people want to talk and say we [backstabbed] him, it’s for them to say. People at Chiefs know the story and everything."