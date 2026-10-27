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Itumeleng KhuneBackpagepix
Samuel Nkosi

Former Kaizer Chiefs captain Itumeleng Khune tells players they 'must come to the party' as Amakhosi cannot keep 'hiring and firing coaches'

Kaizer Chiefs
I. Khune
Kaizer Chiefs vs TS Galaxy
TS Galaxy
Knockout Cup
Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs
Orlando Pirates
Premier Soccer League
F. Da Cruz
A. Velebayi

Amakhosi legend has delivered a scathing assessment of the current squad, insisting that the players must take ownership of the club's disappointing run of form. The former captain believes the culture of revolving doors in the dugout must end, placing the burden of success squarely on those wearing the famous gold and black jersey.

  • Itumeleng Khune, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Khune demands player accountability

    The iconic former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper has pulled no punches when discussing the current state of affairs at Naturena.

    With the Soweto giants languishing in fifth place in the Betway Premiership, Khune suggests that the narrative surrounding the club's struggles often focuses too heavily on the technical team rather than the individuals on the pitch.

    He believes that the constant instability in the coaching department is a distraction from the real issue.

    "We cannot keep hiring and firing coaches," Khune said, as quoted by KickOff.

    "Players need to come to the party. Even the players that we have, according to them. I played with some of them.

    "We have quality; they just lack confidence."

    His comments come at a time when the hierarchy has been forced to publicly back current mentor Fernando Da Cruz amid intensifying speculation regarding his long-term future at the helm.



  • Fernando Da Cruz Inacio Miguel Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    Senior stars urged to lead

    The veteran campaigner highlighted a specific lack of composure in final-third situations, citing recent missed opportunities as evidence of a mental block within the team.

    "You saw the opportunities that [Asanele] Velebayi got. There uyithela ngamanzi [calm down] and just pass the net.

    "It was just a rush of blood. So they find themselves in situations they never found themselves in before," he added.

    It is this lack of clinical edge that has seen the club struggle to turn draws into wins during their start to the domestic campaign.

  • Thulani Mabaso, Kaizer Chiefs Backpage

    Establishing the Amakhosi way

    Khune believes that for the club to return to its former glory, the internal culture must be reinforced by those who understand the club's DNA.

    He argued that the integration of new talent is being handled poorly, leaving fresh faces to navigate the weight of the jersey without sufficient guidance.

    Without a strong core of leaders to set the tone, the cycle of mediocrity is likely to continue regardless of who sits on the bench.

    "The new players that come in need to be introduced to the system.

    "The senior players need to make sure that they tell them that 'here at Kaizer Chiefs, this is how we do things.' They need to inspire confidence," Khune added.



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  • Mduduzi Shabalala Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    A season on the brink

    The frustration among the Amakhosi faithful is reaching a boiling point following early exits from both the MTN8 and the CAF Confederation Cup.

    These failures have left the club with limited avenues for silverware this season, placing immense importance on the remaining domestic cup competitions.

    The squad’s ability to handle the "hiring and firing" culture Khune mentioned will be tested as they look to salvage their campaign in the coming weeks.

    The Glamour Boys have an immediate chance to silence their critics and respond to their former captain's rallying cry in the Carling Knockout Cup. They are set to face TS Galaxy in a round-of-16 clash at the FNB Stadium on Tuesday evening.

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