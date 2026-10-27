Former Kaizer Chiefs captain Itumeleng Khune tells players they 'must come to the party' as Amakhosi cannot keep 'hiring and firing coaches'

The iconic former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper has pulled no punches when discussing the current state of affairs at Naturena.

With the Soweto giants languishing in fifth place in the Betway Premiership, Khune suggests that the narrative surrounding the club's struggles often focuses too heavily on the technical team rather than the individuals on the pitch.

He believes that the constant instability in the coaching department is a distraction from the real issue.

"We cannot keep hiring and firing coaches," Khune said, as quoted by KickOff.

"Players need to come to the party. Even the players that we have, according to them. I played with some of them.

"We have quality; they just lack confidence."

His comments come at a time when the hierarchy has been forced to publicly back current mentor Fernando Da Cruz amid intensifying speculation regarding his long-term future at the helm.







