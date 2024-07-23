Former Kaizer Chiefs captain Itumeleng Khune tells fans he could play for three more years when quizzed on his future with Soweto giants
Evergreen veteran goalkeeper Khune keeps silent on relationship with Chiefs but jokes that he can play until he is 40 years old.
- Khune makes surprising claim about his career
- He is now a free agent after his contract with Chiefs ended
- The goalkeeper spent his whole career with Amakhosi
