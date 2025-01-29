Former Kaizer Chiefs captain believes Nasreddine Nabi should be 'given four seasons to lay foundation' but criticised Amakhosi coach for verbally bashing players - 'It just felt like he was throwing them under the bus'
The Amakhosi players have been facing pressure since the Tunisian coach's arrival as they have not been meeting expectations.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Mashamaite criticises Nabi
- Chiefs coach did not speak well about players
- Amakhosi set to face Pirates in Soweto Derby