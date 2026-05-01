Former Kaizer Chiefs capatain Willard Katsande walks out on Rangers FC coaching job citing 'the treatment and working conditions I have experienced'

In a formal notice of resignation obtained by the media, Katsande did not hold back in outlining the failures of the Rangers FC hierarchy.

The former midfielder highlighted that he had not received any financial compensation since he began his role, which directly contradicted the terms of his employment agreement.

The letter serves as a damning indictment of the club's administration. Katsande wrote:

"Please accept this letter as a formal notice of my resignation from my position as Head Coach of Rangers FC, effective immediately.

"Despite my commitment to the role and repeated efforts to address concerns, I have decided to resign due to the treatment and working conditions I have experienced, which are not in line with professional standards, including: Non-payment of remuneration: To date, I have not received any salary since the commencement of my contract, nor the agreed sign-on fee, contrary to our agreement."

He continued: "Unsuitable living conditions: The accommodation provided by the club is unsuitable and has not been addressed despite being raised with management.

"These issues, amongst others, have made it untenable for me to perform my duties to the standard the players and the supporters deserve.

"I request that any outstanding monies owed to me be settled in line with our agreement."

"I remain committed to player development and wish the players and technical staff well for the rest of the season."