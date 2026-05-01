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Former Kaizer Chiefs capatain Willard Katsande walks out on Rangers FC coaching job citing 'the treatment and working conditions I have experienced'
- Sekhukhune United
A short-lived tenure in Chinhoyi
Katsande's foray into the world of management has hit a major roadblock after the former Sekhukhune United star officially tendered his resignation on Thursday.
Having signed a one-year contract with the Chinhoyi-based outfit less than two months ago, the Amakhosi icon managed just seven games in the dugout, recording one victory, four draws, and two losses.
The exit leaves Rangers FC in a precarious position, sitting 18th in a 22-team league.
However, the Zimbabwean international made it clear that the issues on the pitch were secondary to the lack of support and professionalism he encountered behind the scenes.
Despite his commitment to the project, the situation eventually became untenable for the CAF C license holder.
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Resignation letter exposes 'unsuitable' conditions
In a formal notice of resignation obtained by the media, Katsande did not hold back in outlining the failures of the Rangers FC hierarchy.
The former midfielder highlighted that he had not received any financial compensation since he began his role, which directly contradicted the terms of his employment agreement.
The letter serves as a damning indictment of the club's administration. Katsande wrote:
"Please accept this letter as a formal notice of my resignation from my position as Head Coach of Rangers FC, effective immediately.
"Despite my commitment to the role and repeated efforts to address concerns, I have decided to resign due to the treatment and working conditions I have experienced, which are not in line with professional standards, including: Non-payment of remuneration: To date, I have not received any salary since the commencement of my contract, nor the agreed sign-on fee, contrary to our agreement."
He continued: "Unsuitable living conditions: The accommodation provided by the club is unsuitable and has not been addressed despite being raised with management.
"These issues, amongst others, have made it untenable for me to perform my duties to the standard the players and the supporters deserve.
"I request that any outstanding monies owed to me be settled in line with our agreement."
"I remain committed to player development and wish the players and technical staff well for the rest of the season."
- Gallo
Ambitions for the national team remain
Despite this setback in the lower tiers of Zimbabwean football, Katsande remains determined to climb the coaching ladder.
The former Warriors captain has long-term aspirations of managing at the international level, specifically eyeing roles with the Zimbabwe Under-20 and Under-23 national teams.
His decision to work in the First Division was intended as a foundational step toward those goals.
Speculation regarding his next move is already mounting, with reports suggesting he could remain in Chinhoyi to join FC Oden, as he looks to continue a coaching journey that has already seen him launch the successful Kitoko Soccer School.
For now, Katsande’s immediate priority will be the recovery of the unpaid fees owed to him by his former employers.
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What next for Katsande?
With the rumours already making the rounds about Katsande, the retired hard-tackler looks set to remain in the Zimbabwean football scene.
The 40-year-old is already linked with a move to CAPS United, and he was reportedly seen at the training grounds of the club earlier this week.
Having accumulated a vast experience working in the South African football as a player, Katsande is aiming to build a successful coaching career in Zimbabwe.