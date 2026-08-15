Former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns star Ramahlwe Mphahlele makes candid admission - 'I’ve always wanted to play for Orlando Pirates'

In a revelation that has surprised many across the South African football landscape, recently retired defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele has confessed that his ultimate ambition was to wear the black and white of Orlando Pirates.

Reflecting on his upbringing and his footballing inspirations, Mphahlele stated: "I don’t regret this, but when I was a little kid, I've always wanted to play for Orlando Pirates," as per The South African.

"I loved Orlando Pirates because everyone loved Chiefs. But there was this team that had the likes of Old John, Jimmy, Mngomeni, that generation. I looked at them, and I was like, ‘One day, I wanna be there.’"



