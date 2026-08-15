Former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns star Ramahlwe Mphahlele makes candid admission - 'I’ve always wanted to play for Orlando Pirates'
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A childhood dream for the Buccaneers
In a revelation that has surprised many across the South African football landscape, recently retired defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele has confessed that his ultimate ambition was to wear the black and white of Orlando Pirates.
Reflecting on his upbringing and his footballing inspirations, Mphahlele stated: "I don’t regret this, but when I was a little kid, I've always wanted to play for Orlando Pirates," as per The South African.
"I loved Orlando Pirates because everyone loved Chiefs. But there was this team that had the likes of Old John, Jimmy, Mngomeni, that generation. I looked at them, and I was like, ‘One day, I wanna be there.’"
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The meeting with Bra Stan
The veteran defender also disclosed that a move to Mayfair was very close to becoming a reality during his early career.
Mphahlele revealed that former Pirates technical director Stanley 'Bra Stan' Tshabalala was a persistent admirer of his talents and actively sought to bring him to the club as early as 2011.
"The opportunity came so many times, I swear on my grandmother’s life. Bra Stan always wanted me at Pirates," Mphahlele added.
"Do I regret not joining Orlando Pirates? I don’t know how I’d feel.
"Bra Stan called me, and I met him at the Exclusive Books in Hyde Park. He was like, ‘I see you and Happy Jele at the back; you’re going to do well.’
"I was like, ‘Bra Stan, I have a contract with Swallows,’ and he said, ‘Don’t worry, I’ll speak to Leon Prins.’"
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Why the Pirates move collapsed
Despite the interest from Buccaneers, loyalty to his then-chairman at Moroka Swallows, Leon Prins, ultimately dictated the direction of Mphahlele’s career.
Explaining the financial complexities and the loyalty that bound him to Swallows, Mphahlele said: "At that time, Pirates and Sundowns wanted me.
"Bra Stan wanted to finalise my signing, but I wanted him to do it the right way.
"After the meeting, Sundowns approached Swallows and gave them some money, including Luvhengo Mungomeni and two other players in a swap deal."
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Uncertainty at Chloorkop
The transition to Mamelodi Sundowns was not without its own drama, as Mphahlele nearly walked away from the deal before it was finalised.
Disagreements over personal terms almost saw him return to Swallows, only to find his squad number already handed out.
"I went to Sundowns, and when I got there, we didn’t agree on certain things. I told them I’m heading back to Swallows," Mphahlele recalled.
"The next day, when I’m at Swallows, I find Mungomeni wearing my jersey, and I was like, ‘Bro, bring my kit, I want to train.’"
Ultimately, the issues were resolved, and he went on to enjoy immense success at Sundowns before making a high-profile switch to Kaizer Chiefs.
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