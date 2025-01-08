Former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns star Khama Billiat denies Scottland FC payment amidst fears of being targeted by criminals - 'My deal is nowhere near that'
The 34-year-old star had been amongst the most highly paid football players in Africa since his prime time at the Brazilians and at Amakhosi.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Billiat refutes Scottland payment claims
- Worried criminals will target him
- Khama joined the Zim PSL side this month