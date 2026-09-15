Nicola Amoruso, the former Juventus striker, spoke to TuttoJuve.com about the current situation at the Bianconeri.





On the defeat to Sassuolo: "It is not just a setback, it is a defeat that really hurts because of the way it came about. It was a hugely laboured performance and Zhegrova had hauled Juventus level with his brace, but you cannot lose a game like that if you are Juventus. You had to try to win it, not leave the Mapei empty-handed. Instead, this goal from Adzic arrived at the end, and it weighs enormously on morale and confidence. Now they need to pick themselves up immediately, and quickly."