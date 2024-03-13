'He must learn' - Former Fifa referee Victor Hlungwani urges the referees' committee to sit down with Jelly Chavani and 'teach him how to interpret serious foul play' after Soweto Derby performance
Former FIFA and PSL referee Victor Hlungwani is disappointed referee Jelly Chavani did not send off Yusuf Maart during the Soweto Derby.
- Hlungwani wants SAFA to deal with Chavani
- Chavani failed to give Maart a red card
- Maart steped harshly on Saleng