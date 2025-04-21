Former Fifa official gives his verdict on why two Al Ahly's Caf Champions League goals against Mamelodi Sundowns were disallowed - 'The refereeing decisions were clear and accurate'

The Brazilians were stunned but rescued by the referees' intervention when the Egyptian heavyweights scored in the second half.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Al Ahly scored twice, but the goals were overturned

Abdel Fattah says calls were right

Al Ahly to host Sundowns for next decisive duel 🟢📱 Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱