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Former FIFA-accredited referee takes muti concerns to IFAB after Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs Soweto Derby fiasco - 'Something is wrong in our game'
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Proposing a red card for black magic
Hlungwani’s decision to contact the game’s law-making body was sparked by the recent clash between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs.
The Soweto Derby was marred by pre-match tensions and confrontations involving the alleged smearing of substances on the pitch, leading the former referee to advocate for strict disciplinary measures.
"FIFA invites anyone to write to them especially regarding law changes which are implemented every year," he told SABC Sport.
"I've decided to take advantage of that after seeing something that is wrong in our game where there is confrontation over the smearing of muti or chemical engineering or black magic," Hlungwani explained.
"After seeing the confrontation inside the field of play, I felt the need to write to them, proposing that if you smear or perform black magic on the field of play, it should also be red carded."
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South Africa's influence on global laws
While the laws of the game are traditionally governed by the four British associations and FIFA, Hlungwani noted that South African football has a history of influencing international rule changes.
He believes the unique cultural challenges faced in the PSL deserve the same level of attention from the architects of the rulebook.
"The countries which writes this book are English speaking (Scotland, England, Ireland and Wales) those are the nations that introduced the laws of the game in 1863," Hlungwani remarked.
"Remember when we talk of law nr.8 - the kick off, that the ball must be kicked forward, but now the ball can be kicked backwards?
"That's because of what happened at WITS. So South Africa has very much influenced the changes to the laws of the game, and with that in mind we felt that we should alert FIFA about this."
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Addressing escalating confrontations
The veteran official admitted that while muti has long been a talking point in local football, the recent escalation into physical altercations between rival teams forced his hand.
He hopes that by formalising rules against such practices, it will prevent future fixtures from descending into chaos before the whistle has even blown.
Hlungwani added that he had considered taking this step in the past, but noted that previous incidents had not reached the level of intensity seen in the most recent derby.
In addition to the smearing of pitches, the official also invited those with questions regarding traditional wrist leather bands to join the conversation, ensuring that all aspects of ritual practice on the pitch are clarified by FIFA and IFAB.
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What comes next?
The issue of muti in football is not just a South African concern. Instances are reported from around the continent on a regular basis and can, as in the case of the Soweto Derby, lead to confrontation and violence.
However, a simple change to the laws of football will not address what is a complex issue driven by traditional beliefs that are not so easily dismissed.
Whether IFAB chooses to address the issue in some way remains to be seen, but no matter what they decide, the ritual practices and superstitions that surround football across the globe will still be there afterwards.