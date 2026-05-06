Former FIFA-accredited referee takes muti concerns to IFAB after Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs Soweto Derby fiasco - 'Something is wrong in our game'

Hlungwani’s decision to contact the game’s law-making body was sparked by the recent clash between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs.

The Soweto Derby was marred by pre-match tensions and confrontations involving the alleged smearing of substances on the pitch, leading the former referee to advocate for strict disciplinary measures.

"FIFA invites anyone to write to them especially regarding law changes which are implemented every year," he told SABC Sport.

"I've decided to take advantage of that after seeing something that is wrong in our game where there is confrontation over the smearing of muti or chemical engineering or black magic," Hlungwani explained.

"After seeing the confrontation inside the field of play, I felt the need to write to them, proposing that if you smear or perform black magic on the field of play, it should also be red carded."



