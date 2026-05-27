Former coach believes Orlando Pirates would suffer a huge loss if Abdeslam Ouaddou departs as he has instilled something that is 'very similar to what is happening at Mamelodi Sundowns'

Orlando Pirates are basking in the glory of a remarkable season, having secured a domestic treble to end a long wait for league success.

However, the celebrations have been tempered by growing uncertainty surrounding the future of head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou.

The Moroccan trainer has hinted at a potential exit, citing severe exhaustion following a demanding campaign.

Speaking on the impact Ouaddou has made since his arrival, former coach Sergio Dos Santos was full of praise for the tactician’s work.

"He's done a wonderful job, he is one of the few coaches that in a short space of time, he was able to change the dynamic of the team," Dos Santos told KickOff.

The veteran mentor believes the foundation laid over the past year has completely altered the trajectory of the club.