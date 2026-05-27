Former coach believes Orlando Pirates would suffer a huge loss if Abdeslam Ouaddou departs as he has instilled something that is 'very similar to what is happening at Mamelodi Sundowns'
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A transformational figure at Mayfair
Orlando Pirates are basking in the glory of a remarkable season, having secured a domestic treble to end a long wait for league success.
However, the celebrations have been tempered by growing uncertainty surrounding the future of head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou.
The Moroccan trainer has hinted at a potential exit, citing severe exhaustion following a demanding campaign.
Speaking on the impact Ouaddou has made since his arrival, former coach Sergio Dos Santos was full of praise for the tactician’s work.
"He's done a wonderful job, he is one of the few coaches that in a short space of time, he was able to change the dynamic of the team," Dos Santos told KickOff.
The veteran mentor believes the foundation laid over the past year has completely altered the trajectory of the club.
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Mentality shift within the squad
Dos Santos highlighted that the primary change under Ouaddou has been the collective buy-in from the players.
Before his arrival, the team often appeared disjointed, but the former Morocco international has fostered a new sense of unity.
Dos Santos drew comparisons to the new African champions to illustrate the level of improvement at Parktown.
"What you see now at Orlando Pirates is something very similar to what is happening at Mamelodi Sundowns.
"The team plays as a team now," Dos Santos explained.
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Developing the next generation
The tactical discipline instilled by Ouaddou has seen even the most creative flair players contribute to the defensive side of the game.
Dos Santos pointed to the growth of the club’s young stars as evidence of elite coaching.
"When you see them play now, it's a complete team that plays a beautiful brand of football, and they are well organised, even ball players like Oswin Appollis and Relebohile Mofokeng are very, very busy when they don't have the ball.
"They come back and help the defence. So, this coach he's done very, very well," he added.
The mental evolution of the younger personnel is perhaps the coach's greatest legacy.
By demanding more than just talent, Ouaddou has professionalised the environment.
"He has changed the mentality of the youngsters.
"They have matured in the way they play now," averred Dos Santos, suggesting that the team's current maturity is a direct result of the manager's philosophy.
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Irreplaceable qualities in the dugout
The prospect of searching for a successor is a daunting one for the Pirates hierarchy, according to Dos Santos.
He believes the specific traits Ouaddou brings to the table—calmness, humility, and clear communication—are rare in the modern game.
Losing such a figure shortly after achieving total domestic dominance could derail the momentum the club has built.
Dos Santos concluded that a coach of Ouaddou's caliber would be very difficult to replace.
He described Ouaddou as "very humble, very calm, knows what he wants, and players want to play for him, brings a lot of togetherness in the camp."
As the Buccaneers prepare for the CAF Champions League and a title defence, the club's first priority will be convincing their master tactician to stay.